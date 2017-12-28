Current (Second-Gen) Maruti Suzuki Swift Production Ends

Production of the current gen Maruti Suzuki Swift has come to an end if a report from team-bhp forums is to be believed. The current gen model is retiring to make way for the new generation Swift which is expected to be launched in January 2018. A member of the forums shared the image of the last example of the car model rolling off the assembly line.

The current gen model rolled off the assembly line on December 23, 2017. The note on the bonnet reads, “Last Swift:-E07460 Glorious Journey Ends here… For new beginning… Great Car by Great Team Date:-23-Dec-2017 Bye Bye:-Swift”.

The third generation Suzuki Swift is knocking at India’s doors. The 2018 Suzuki Swift measures 3,840 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and 1,500 mm/1,525 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. It gets the unmistakable Swift silhouette but tweaks to the design. Another major visual upgrade is the rear door handle which, just like the Chevrolet Beat, is neatly integrated behind the rear window. The new Swift is based on the new ‘Heartect’ platform which also underpins the new Swift DZire. Styling cues will be identical to the new Swift DZire (minus the boot ofcourse).

For the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki will most likely retain the current engine range which include the 1.2 K-series petrol and the Fiat-sourced 1.3 Multijet diesel engines. The 1.3-litre DDiS should deliver 74 hp @4000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2000 rpm. The 1.2-litre petrol engine cranks out 82bhp @6000rpm and 113Nm at 4200 rpm. Transmission duties would be performed by a 5-speed manual or a AMT system. The fuel economy is not likely to change much from the current model.

Image Source: Team-bhp