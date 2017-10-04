Mahindra XUV500 W9 Launched, Priced Rs 15.45 lakh: Images, Features and All the Details

Mahindra has launched the new W9 variants of its popular XUV500 SUV. The Mahindra XUV500 W9 has been priced at INR 15.45 lakh and comes with a host of new features. The key features on the new XUv500 W9 include an Electric Sunroof with Anti-pinch, Reverse Camera with Dynamic Assist, 18cm (7 inch) Touchscreen Infotainment System, Industry First Ecosense Technology, Android Auto, Emergency Call, Dual Airbags & and a few more.

XUV500 W9 will be available in both manual and automatic transmission. W9 in a step below the top of the line W10 variant and has been introduced to offer a relatively affordable feature rich variant. The W10 manual variant of the XUV500 is priced at Inr 16.4 lakh ex-showroom.

The XUV500 comes powered with a 2.2 litre diesel engine with 140hp of power and 330 Nm of torque. The SUV can be had with a 6 speed manual or 6 speed auto gearbox in both FWD and AWD formats. As things stand, the XUV500 represents great value as a modern, feature rich and spacious 7 seater SUV which is priced very attractively. Although the emergence of the Jeep Compass has challenged the Indian SUV to an extent, it still has its advantages with an extra row of seats and a long list of features.

The key features of the XUV500 W9 variant are listed below

Electric Sunroof with Anti-pinch

7” (18 Cm) Touchscreen Infotainment System

Reverse Camera with Dynamic Assist

Ecosense Technology

Emergency Call

Android Auto

Static Bending Headlamps

Dual Airbags

ABS with EBD

ESP with Rollover Mitigation

Push Button Start

Passive Keyless Entry

Tyre-tronics

Speaking about the launch of the XUV500 W9 variant, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said, “Since its launch in 2011, the XUV500 has been a pioneer in providing innovative hi-tech features that are not available even in vehicles that are almost double its price. We are certain that the introduction of these hi-end features at such a competitive price point will generate a lot of interest amongst prospects who are evaluating SUVs in the price range of 14 lacs to 18 lacs. By introducing these aspirational features at this price, XUV500 has raised the bar once again.”

Here’s an Image Gallery of the New Age Mahindra XUV500