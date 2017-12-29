Mahindra TUV300 Plus Deliveries Start, Confirmed by Anand Mahindra

The Mahindra TUV300 Plus, which essentially is the bigger, more spacious version of the TUV300 has started reaching customers with the deliveries having been commenced. Anand Mahindra has confirmed the commencement of deliveries of the new vehicle through a tweet, although the product has not been launched officially in India yet. The TUV300 Plus gets three rows of seats and can be had in a variety of seating arrangements with as many as nine seats for the lower spec variants, which would essentially be a people mover.

A ‘carry more’ version of the TUV300, the TUV300 Plus is longer at about 4.4 meters. It’s notable that the original TUV300 is a sub-4 meter car. TUV300 Plus also features subtle changes in the tail-lamp design and an evident increase in the overhangs owing to the additional length. The TUV300 Plus is powered by a two-litre turbo diesel engine which has a peak power output of 118 HP with 280 Nm of torque – this is the same engine which was designed and developed specifically for the NCR refion. The engine is likely mated to a six speed gearbox, although mahindra is yet to confirm all of those specs officially. Although not confirmed, there are also talks of the TUV300 Plus being offered with the bigger 2.2 mHawk engine as well and an AMT transmission being offered as an option as well. The new TUV300 Plus is meant to replace the Xylo.

Here’s how the big man at Mahindra & Mahindra broke the news to the world through his Twitter account.

The tweet by Mr. Anand Mahindra read, “We’re seeding a few vehicles in the market before the launch next year. Don’t worry, I am in the queue as well. I can’t wait to start using this beast”.

The customer from Tamil Nadu seemingly is taking the delivery of the TUV300 Plus P4 variant. Expected to be launched officially next year, the TUV300 Plus will be priced from 8.5 to 12 lakh rupees ex-showroom. Check out some images of the TUV300 Plus in the image gallery below