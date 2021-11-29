Mahindra XUV400 Could Turn Out To Be An Electrified XUV300

It’s a well-known fact that right now in India the demand for Sub-4-meter SUVs and electric variants of the current model is quite high. Almost every major car company is offering sub-4-meter SUVs to the masses. Mahindra too is also looking to enter the game with new models. If all goes by the roadmap laid by the company, Mahindra will be launching 13 new models, 8 of which will be electric by 2027. These will include electric versions of the KUV100 and the XUV700, and what appears to be a new model called the XUV400.

Statement

At a recent press conference Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto and farm sectors at Mahindra Group, said “We may name that [the electric version of 300] the XUV 400, we believe it has an opportunity to be named differently.” However, Jejurikar added that “this is still a codename”.

While there is no official statement on the name XUV400 name is finalized but the chances are very good. The name could be used for a new sub-4-meter SUV that will sit above the current XUV300 and below the discontinued XUV500. This SUV (codenamed S204) will rival other Sub-4-meter SUVs in India. This new SUV was supposed to be co-developed with Ford on their B platform which would also have a Ford variant but the partnership was called off. Mahindra could use the XUV400 badge but the development of a new Sub-4-meter car could take time.

Electric Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra already showcased the electric XUV300 at Auto Expo 2020 as Mahindra eXUV300 concept. The concept model was based on the Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture (MESMA) platform and came equipped with a 350V powertrain. The company also said that they will offer 2 battery options to choose from for the production version. The lower variant is will rival the likes of Nexon EV and a higher-spec variant will also be unleashed to take on the likes of the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona EV.

The electric Mahindra SUV was expected to launch by 2023 but with the shortage of semiconductor chips in the last two years, our guess is it is unlikely to launch before 2024.

