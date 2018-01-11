Lamborghini Urus India Launch: Official Release, Features, Price and Image Gallery

Lamborghini India has launched itsd Urus SUV in India today with a price tag of INR 3 crore. We have already done a LIVE launch post about the car with a live webcast embedded within. Here is the official release for the India specific model, with all the details you may want to know.

The new Lamborghini Urus: The world’s first Super Sport Utility Vehicle

Design, performance, driving dynamics and driving emotion – pure Lamborghini DNA

Suitable for everyday driving in a range of environments

4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine with 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque for maximum performance

Acceleration 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and top speed 305 km/h

4WD system with active torque vectoring and four-wheel steering for perfect handling

Carbon ceramic brakes, adaptive air suspension and active roll stabilization for maximum safety and comfort

Up to six different driving modes + EGO mode available via ‘Tamburo’ driving dynamics selector

India, January 11, 2018 – Automobili Lamborghini launches its third model the Lamborghini Urus, the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle, and creates a new niche in the luxury segment with benchmarking power, performance and driving dynamics, unparalleled design, luxury and daily usability.

Present for the Urus launch in India, Mr. Andrea Baldi, General Manager of Lamborghini Asia Pacific said, “The Lamborghini Urus, worlds first super SUV is a pure reflection of commitment to excellence imbibing Lamborghini DNA to create a unique never seen before product. Urus, is going to be a game changer worldwide offering appearance, performance, technology and innovation; like a true Lamborghini. India, as a market for Lamborghini is playing a very interesting role step by step into the overall sales globally. Urus will change the game for Lamborghini in India in terms of volumes and we expect to grow our volumes 2.5-3 times, further strengthening our presence in this country.”

“Lamborghini has been a pioneer in creating a niche within the SUV segment by introducing the world’s first Super Sport Utility Vehicle, Urus. We have made it possible, with the Urus by redefining possibilities and creating a unique class of its own. The Urus, imbibes Lamborghini DNA and opens new doors for customers to experience an unprecedented SUV performance with a distinctive dynamic design and versatility for everyday usability,” says Mr. Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India. “Given the preference for SUV cars among Indians, we believe that Urus is going to be an exciting and important product and will open up a completely new segment of customers for us in India.”

The Lamborghini Urus is as much a luxury SUV as the most powerful, with a super sports car dynamism to be enjoyed by both driver and passengers. The Lamborghini Urus has a dual personality: it is multi-dimensional. The Urus provides easy driving in the city, maximum comfort during long journeys, thrilling super sports car dynamics on the road and track, and versatile off-road abilities in a range of environments.

The Lamborghini Urus sports a new front-mounted, 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, maximum 6,800 rpm, and 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l the Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3,38 kg/hp.

The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12,8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 km/h it is the fastest SUV available. Braking is no less impressive: the Urus decelerates from 100 km/h to 0 in 33,7 m.

Its four-wheel drive system delivers safe, highly-responsive driving dynamics on every road and surface, in all weather and the active torque vectoring via a rear differential optimize the driving dynamics of the car. The rear-wheel steering provides increased agility and a reduced turning circle for increased maneuverability.

The Urus has up to six driving modes. The Tamburo driving mode selector on the center console controls all dynamic vehicle systems and allows the selection of driving dynamics according to surface conditions or drivers’ preference, via STRADA, SPORT and CORSA as well the additional NEVE (snow) mode. As an option, two further off-road settings are offered: TERRA (off-road) and SABBIA (sand). The adaptive damper concept is automatically adjusted to different driving modes through ANIMA, or can be fully customized by the driver via the EGO mode, choosing the required rigidity for a very comfortable ride to an extremely sporty, aggressive setting dependent on driving style and road conditions.

The Urus is undoubtedly a Lamborghini, taking cues from the LM002 as well as the super sports cars that are fundamental to Lamborghini heritage like the Miura, Murciélago and Countach. Urus also has characteristics that resemble to that of the Aventador and some that are emotive of the Huracán.

Every surface of the Urus clearly contributes to the car’s aerodynamic prowess and its Lamborghini super sports car personality. Efficient aerodynamics also contribute to the Urus’ internal acoustics, improving ride comfort, reducing fuel consumption and emissions while a high downforce increases stability, safety and driving dynamics.

The Urus is the new benchmark for a Super SUV and a true Lamborghini: it delivers best-in-class lightweight technologies and weight-to-power ratio, with innovation in design and engineering to ensure the best possible driving dynamics as well as overall efficiency. At a curb weight of less than 2,200 kg, Lamborghini’s team of designers and R&D engineers focused on weight reduction throughout the car’s chassis, with an intelligent materials mix to ensure maximum stiffness for the best possible comfort and handling as well as lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

The Urus embodies the Lamborghini principal that a car’s design, power and dynamic capabilities means every driver should feel like a pilot. The Lamborghini Urus is technologically advanced, yet intuitively operable.

Its long wheelbase of 3,003 mm and the low seating position of the occupants creates a comfortable and extremely spacious feel. The Urus ensures luxury and roominess for each of its occupants in seats designed specifically for the Urus Super SUV. Luxury Italian style and craftsmanship resonate through the Urus.

The Lamborghini Urus infotainment system reflects its luxurious and daily usability, and comes with advanced connectivity features. The Lamborghini Urus ADAS systems provide a comprehensive level of safety, security and driving assistance on level 2 (SAE scale).

The Lamborghini Urus is priced at INR 3 crores (Ex-showroom)

Lamborghini Urus India Launch Image Gallery