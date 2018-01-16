VIDEO: When KTM Sells You a Duke, But You’re a Ninja

They’ve finally started shipping the KTM Duke 390 in White. But what if Orange or White isn’t your colour? So you take time out and head to a wrap shop like Gowtham Krishna and squeeze a little lime on your Austrian pocket rocket. And like all other tastefully executed mod jobs, this cosmetic change took place in God’s own Country too.

The simple Ninja Green wrap job covers the tank extensions, the headlight cowl, and those wheels and that trellis frame has been blacked out too. The result is a mean looking Duke 390 which looks different, looks great and is a welcome visual change from the Orange only option people were stuck with until now. If you’ve made any such modifications to a machine and would like to put it on display for the world to see, share it with us. Drop an email or shoot it through any of our social media channels.