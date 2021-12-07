Kia India Unveils Sketches Of The Upcoming Carens MPV

Kia Carens is one of the most awaited cars from Kia India. Being the last model from the brand for 2021, we expect a grand reveal and a grand ride. Kia is set to launch its Seltos based MPV on the 16th of December. Just days before the launch, Kia has released sketches of the car. These sketches reveal subtle details of the exterior and the interior, but they are enough to get our hearts running for the launch event.

Design

Looking at it from the front, Carens carries the Tiger face. The bumper has a plane and sophisticated look, with a new grille. We see split headlamps, with DRLs at the top and LED headlights at the bottom. Along the side, we see two bold character lines running from the front and back. We also see chrome treatment at the bottom of the doors and around the windows.

In the sketches, doors are plane and don’t have any handles. This could mean that the door handles would be flush with the body of the car. We get to see diamond-cut alloy wheels, under the blackened wheel arches. At the rear, the car gets a more upright look, with edgy taillights with a stripe of red running along the centre of the boot lid. And the integrated rear spoiler extends farther back. The rear bumper gets silver inserts that make it look more muscular.

Interior

On the inside, we get a new wraparound dashboard with a dual-tone colour scheme. The car also gets new steering with the new Kia logo and chrome inserts around the buttons. We will also get to see a 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT).

Performance

Being based on the Seltos, we expect to see the same 1.5L petrol and diesel engine. While the petrol puts out 113HP of power and 144Nm of torque, the turbocharged diesel puts out 113HP and 250Nm of torque. These engines will be coupled with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The cost of the car shall be disclosed, alongside the reveal. We expect it to sit around the same price as its rivals, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 or the Hyundai Alcazar.

