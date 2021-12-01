Kia Carens To Officially Debut On 16th December!

After much wait, Kia has officially christened its KY MPV as Carens. Kia has also confirmed it will be making its debut on 16th December. The 7-seater MPV is expected to go on sale in early 2022 and it will go up against the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari. Let’s take a look at everything that we know about the Carens:

Exterior

Delving into the details now, the overall silhouette of the MPV seems to be rather boxy. It hints at its approach that it is going to be a proper people-carrier rather than taking the rugged route. Although the test mule was heavily covered in camouflage, some key details are prominently visible. It is going to have a longer wheelbase as compared to the Seltos while it will also have a longer overhang.

Looking closely at the images reveals that the raked A-pillars, window line, and the front doors bear a stark resemblance to that of the Seltos. The roof, however, is taller to make way for greater headroom for the third row of seats. It is absolutely logical to assume that the 7-seater Seltos will be underpinned by the same platform that the Alcazar is built upon. The front grille and LED headlights also seem to be different from the Seltos. Expect a set of new 16-inch alloy wheels.

Interior

The Carens gets a completely new interior design language when compared to the Sonet and the Seltos. The steering has been borrowed from the Seltos but it gets some minor upgrades like the slightly different button layout and new chrome inserts. The biggest difference yet seems to be the all-digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system now also gets two knobs and touch-capacitive buttons.

The HVAC control panel also looks new. We also get to see a chrome stripe running on the doors. From the face, it seems that the AC vents are slightly slimmer than before. As is known to all, this car will be an MPV and thus will have a third row for passengers. Kia claims that, unlike other MPVs where the third row is not very spacious, the third row of this car will be usable thanks to the adequate legroom and proper seat height. this car will be offered in both; a captain seat layout (6-seater), and a bench seat layout (7-seater).

Also read: Upcoming Kia Carens Interiors Leaked!

Powertrain

Being based on the Seltos, we expect to see the same 1.5L petrol and diesel engine. While the petrol puts out 113HP of power and 144Nm of torque, the turbocharged diesel puts out 113HP and 250Nm of torque. These engines will be coupled with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.