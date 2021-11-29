Kawasaki To Unleash Three New Electric Bikes By 2022

Kawasaki has had a blast in the EICMA 2021. From 2022 Versys 650 to 2022 Ninja H2 SX SE, both bikes were applauded by the entire motorcycling community. But this was not the end, as the company also announced its plans to enter the electric and hybrid motorcycle segment. The company’s President Mr. Hiroshi Ito was present at the event, and his keynote address contained some enticing words regarding Team Green’s future plans.

Kawasaki E-motorcycles

Kawasaki has been planning to bring out a full-blown electric line up, and the company has been hinting towards it since last year. In October 2021, the company announced that it will upgrade its major models to either an electric or a hybrid powertrain by the year 2035. Apart from this, the company will also be releasing ten new electric and hybrid bikes by 2025.

More recently, at EICMA 2021 Mr. Hiroshi Ito announced that Kawasaki will launch three new electric/hybrid motorcycles by the end of 2022. While it might seem like a hurried step by the brand, it is not so. Kawasaki has been working on electric and hybrid motorcycles for quite some time now. In mid-2020, the company had released a teaser for its EV Endeavour and further confirmed it in 2021. It is possible that the EV Endeavour project becomes the first E-motorcycle under Kawasaki.

A step further

Kawasaki has always shown a concern for the environment, but more than that the brand is concerned about its performance-loving customers. While electric motorcycles could be the answer to this riddle of satisfying spec-hungry motorists and lowering carbon emissions, the brand has something different planned for the future. Mr. Ito in his speech also mentioned that Kawasaki Motors is making key advances in the field of hydrogen power. He also said that Kawasaki Group as a whole is more focused on hydrogen power for the future. The company has been working and improving its H2 engine and aims for it to be the first hydrogen-fuelled version by Kawasaki.

Kawasaki wishes to achieve carbon neutrality and also increase its present power figures. Though the talk of hydrogen fuels might seem a little ahead of its time, having seen Kawasaki from the KH100 we are willing to give a benefit of the doubt to the company.

