Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX Launched At ₹11.40 Lakh

Kawasaki adds another arrow to its quiver, the 2022 Ninja 1000 SX has been launched in the Indian market at a price of ₹11,40,000 ex-showroom. It gets a BS6 compliant engine, subtle design changes, and a plethora of new tech and instrumentation which bring it to speed with modern times. Let’s take look at the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX and all that it has to offer.

Design

This new generation Ninja 1000 SX gets slightly different fairings than the old models, which makes it look more edgy and sharp. At the front, we see LED headlights and a changed windscreen that gives better wind protection and is also adjustable. The under-carriage protection also looks better on this bike. The biggest change is in the exhaust muffler which is now a single-sided 4-into-2-into-1 arrangement. This not only gives the bike a sportier look but also cuts weight by 2 Kg bringing the overall weight to 238Kg. It gets Bridgestone’s latest quality rubber, the BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires offer better handling and enhanced grip on wet and dry roads alike.

Performance

The 2022 model continues to be powered by the 1,043cc inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 142PS of max power @ 10,000 rpm and max torque output of 111Nm @ 8,000 rpm. The bike is sprung on inverted forks up front and a horizontal back-link, gas-charged mono-shock at the rear. It gets dual semi-floating 300mm brake discs with dual opposed 4-piston calipers. At the rear, we see a 250mm brake disc with a single-piston caliper. It has a 135mm ground clearance and a 19L fuel tank.

Electronics

This bike gets some of Kawasaki’s best technologies such as; Electronic Cruise Control, Kawasaki Quick Shifter that enables smooth clutch-less shifting. It gets Kawasaki Traction Control System with three selectable riding modes; Sport, Road, and Rain. It also comes equipped with Kawasaki Intelligent Braking and Kawasaki Corner Management Function, which allows for supersport-grade braking and assists riders in holding a line while cornering. The bike also features a 4.3” color TFT display with mobile connectivity through an application called the “Rideology The App” which helps access instrumentation functions.