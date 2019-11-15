All You Need To Know About The Newly Launched Jawa Perak

Today, Jawa Motorcycles launched the much-awaited Perak bobber with a price tag of INR 1,94,500 (ex-showroom, India). The Jawa Perak is a single-seater motorcycle, which was actually revealed a year ago. When compared to the other cruisers in Jawa’s lineup, the Perak stands out, as it is powered by a larger, 334 cc engine which is tuned to produce around 30 HP and 31 Nm of peak torque. Also, the bike is much longer and bigger in size when compared to its younger Jawa siblings. Here is a list of all the important details you need to know about the new Jawa Perak:

Specifications

Jawa hasn’t revealed all the exact specifications of the bike yet, but they have informed us about a few characteristics and dimension figures. The Perak is longer than its smaller Jawa cousins and gets a 20mm lower ground clearance for a more relaxed riding stance. This means the bike gets a total ground clearance of 145mm, an all-new swingarm and a slightly stiff chassis to improve handling and provide a linear feel on the road. The bike also gets front and rear disc brakes which are governed by specially tuned Continental ABS. Unlike the previously previewed model, the production-spec Perak is fitted with Ceat tyres instead of Pirellis and the bar-end mirrors are not inverted.

Design

In terms of design, the Jawa Perak is a true Bobber, as it gets a set of ‘bobbed’ fenders, twin chopped exhausts and a floating seat. The bike is currently available in just one colour and Jawa has not announced the launch of any other colour anytime soon. The dark greyish-black colour of the bike provides it with a stealth vigilante look and enhances the overall retro-classic feel of the Perak.

Engine and Transmission

The Perak is fitted with a BS-VI compliant 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC engine that produces around 30 HP of maximum power and about 31 Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels via an optimized 6-speed transmission for a smoother ride through different gears.

Price, Bookings and Deliveries

Prices for the new Jawa Perak start from INR 1,94,500 (ex-showroom, India), while the bookings will begin from the 1st of January 2020 and deliveries will commence from the 2nd of April. Also, the bike will be built on a separate production line, which means there won’t be much delay in production.