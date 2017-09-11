Home Interesting / Off-beat VIDEO: When two McLaren 570 GTs decided to play dirty
VIDEO: When two McLaren 570 GTs decided to play dirty

VIDEO: When two McLaren 570 GTs decided to play dirty

By Karan TripathiSeptember 11, 2017

Sports cars are built for the black top. Something like the McLaren 570 GT with its flowing lines, a powerful engine, and that wide, ground hugging stance is definitely not built for the rough. But then someone thought, what if we took two McLaren 570 GTs camping, just to see if one could use a two-seater sports car as an all-purpose daily driver.

 

So they used whatever space was on offer, crammed it with their camping gear, and took the two McLarens to a place where sports cars are as rare as a peacock in the snow. While they’re at it, even the choice of music which plays in the background has been selected to fit the visuals, where one of the tracks is called ‘Severe Tire Damage’. You’d rarely ever see a McLaren kicking dust like this or for that matter, one with a CREE LED bar fitted across its windscreen. These visuals should help the ones currently residing in Bangalore and Mumbai feel right at home though.

 

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

India’s First Lamborghini Huracan Performante - Image Gallery

Maserati_Ghibli_GranLusso_MY18_02

2018 Maserati Ghibli Granlusso - Image Gallery

MINI ELECTRIC CONCEPT - Image Gallery

iSafe 2017 Road Safety College Championship for Youth - Image Gallery