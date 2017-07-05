VIDEO : Nissan Skyline R32 GTR Goes Lamborghini Hunting

Before you raise eyebrows, let us clarify that this isn’t (obviously) a stock Nissan Skyline R32 GTR. There are ricers and then there are sleepers, this GTR, as you would’ve already guessed, is the latter. It has received quite a few performance tweaks but almost no visual upgrades. You can find the complete list of performance updates below the video.

In the video, the Nissan Skyline R32 GTR’s driver, who is seen casually cruising on the highway spots a green Lamborghini Huracan in his ORVM and decides to show off the size of his… err… engine. The GTR driver does get dangerously close to the rear of the Huracan. The Lamborghini driver seems to be impressed by the Skyline R32 as he slows down and have a friendly word with the GTR’s driver.

Here’s the list of updates on the Nissan

Engine: Stock bottom end, stock oil pump, stock harmonic balancer, stock oil sump

Turbo by: Precision 6266 Gen 2 /.84 divided rear

T4 twinscroll Greddy Type R manifold

50mm wastegate

3.5 in exhaust turbo back

HKS 100mm x 700mm x 350mm intercooler + custom piping

Tomei 1.2mm Headgasket

Tomei type B valve springs + retainers

Tomei Adj. Cam gears

Tomei type B Pon Cams 260 IN 260 EX 9.15 lift

Greddy 50mm Radiator

Grex oil relocation + 13 row oil cooler

Tomei oil restrictor

HKS fuel rail

Bosch 2200CC injectors

Turbosmart fuel pressure regulator FPR2000

Mines Triple flow Cam cover Baffles

Tomei Exhaust gaskets

HKS intake gaskets

ECU: Adaptronic Eselect R33 plug and play

Fuel type:

E85

2 x Walbro 460 intank fuel pumps

Others:

Trans: Stock

Clutch: OS giken R3C triple plate

Diff: Stock

Axles: Stock

Suspension:Stock