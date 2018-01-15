VIDEO: Driver Reportedly High On Drugs Crashes Into Second Floor Of California Building

A driver from California reported to be high on drugs ended up crashing his car into the second floor of a building after hitting a median nearby. The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) in California had to be called in to rescue the two occupants of the sedan, a Nissan Altima.

Unbelievable new surveillance video shows a car hitting a median and launching into the second story of a Santa Ana dentist office. Driver and passenger transported with minor injuries. @NBCLA @ChristineNBCLA pic.twitter.com/Yw4poZXUNR — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) January 15, 2018

The car, which was said to have been speeding, hit a median before crashing into a dental office at about 5:30 AM. Excess speed is believed to have been the reason behind the car going airborne before crashing into the small office building.

OCFA in Santa Ana of a vehicle that crashed into the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, both victims are out of the vehicle safely with minor injuries. Members from OCFA & LA COUNTY Urban Search & Rescue teams are removing the vehicle from the building. pic.twitter.com/x29WvTkNGk — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

A minor fire is said to have erupted after the mishap while one of the occupants of the car was still stuck inside. The second occupant was later pulled out by the firemen at the site. The car was removed from the building the next morning using a crane and a fork lift after the vehicle was stabilized.