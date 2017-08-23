Home Interesting / Off-beat VIDEO: Do not roll your windows down for these thugs who operate on the roads of Delhi
By Karan TripathiAugust 23, 2017

Although this could happen on any busy street of an Indian city, this footage was captured on an in-car camera while the driver was making his way through some dense traffic in Delhi. While the car was inching forward, a man approaches from the other side as he scans through windshields, trying to find his victim for the day. Once the target has been identified, he walks very close to the car as it moves forward at snail speed and then taps the window to display his acting and magic skills.

 

He frantically asks the driver to roll the window down, indicating towards his foot, trying to convey that the car has rolled over and has hurt him. Unfortunately, the driver falls prey to his diversion tactics and rolls the glass down when the man starts arguing about an incident that did not even take place. When the driver turns his head around to look elsewhere, the thug simply picks up his mobile phone which was lying on the front passenger seat and hides it near his crotch. The act completed, he simply walks away with the driver still not realising that he has been robbed.

While this was just a case where thankfully no weapons were involved, there have been incidents where a knife or even a gun comes out once the glass rolls down. To avoid being a victim of such tactics, be aware of your surroundings and do not get out of the car or roll that window down in such situations. Do not place valuables like your cell phones, wallets or laptops where they are easily visible to outsiders and beware of such operators.

 

  1. What do you mean by “this can happen in any Indian city”. Far far worse crimes are happening at far greater frequency in Europe and North America. They use far worse tactics to rob. If you have spend some time on these ‘developed countries’. How much worse and how often thefts are you would have known.

    Reply

    • Dear Frequent Flyer,
      We are not as well travelled as you might be. This was just a way to alert and acquaint our audience with such happenings so that it could help them if they ever have to face such situations themselves. A majority of our audience is from India, so we don’t think that highlighting what happens in North America or Europe will help us here.

      Reply
