Riteish Deshmukh Gets A Tesla Model X As Birthday Gift From Wife Genelia

Birthdays are quite depressing once you cross 30. So you can imagine the horror of turning 40. But Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh’s wife, Genelia did something that we wish our spouse (current or future) would do for us. Genelia gifted the birthday boy a brand new Tesla Model X SUV.

So the Baiko @geneliad surely knows how to make a 40 yr old birthday boy feel like a 20 yr Old. #TeslaX #electric #ecofriendly pic.twitter.com/3mcSEewB45 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 19, 2017

The seven seater SUV can sprint from naught to sixty miles per hour is just 2.9 seconds, making it the quickest SUV in production. It also receives an all-wheel drive system as standard. All Tesla vehicles produced have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability and the ModelX is no different.

Just like all Tesla vehicles, the ModelX features Enhanced Autopilot which can perform driving tasks like Autosteer up to 90 mph, Auto Lane Change, Summon (beta), Lane Departure Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking. It features eight surround cameras which offer a 360-degree vision while twelve ultrasonic sensors provide detection of surrounding objects. It even gets a forward-facing radar which is aimed to see through heavy rain, fog, dust, and beyond the vehicle ahead, thus helping to prevent accidents. The system is constantly upgraded with over-the-air software updates.

The SUV comes equipped with medical-grade air quality which is delivered through a HEPA filtration system. The system is designed to prevent viruses and bacteria from entering the cabin. There are three modes:

Circulate with outside air

Re-circulate inside air

A bioweapon defense mode

The bioweapon defense mode creates positive pressure inside the cabin to protect occupants. Check out all the specifications here.