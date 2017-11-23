Mumbai Police Warns Varun Dhawan About His Traffic Adventures; Send Him An E-Challan

We’re sure Varun Dhawan didn’t mean any harm when he clicked a selfie with a fan at a traffic signal while leaning out of the car but Mumbai Police certainly did not appreciate the Bollywood actor’s gesture. Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle warned the actor about his “adventure” at the traffic signal. The tweet said, “These adventures surely work on the silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai!”

.@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher pic.twitter.com/YmdytxspGY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

The actor promptly responded and apologized. Dhawan tweeted, “My apologies. Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan.”

My apologies 🙏 Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this. https://t.co/MEJk56EksG — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 23, 2017

The Mumbai Police replied stating that they’re glad that the Bollywood actor took the message in the right spirit.

Quite a galactic coincidence for the photographer to be on the same signal to capture your gesture, in a good intent nevertheless risky. Leaning out even in a stationary vehicle can be distracting for others considering your popularity. Glad you took our message in d right spirit https://t.co/jKqosfH6V3 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

