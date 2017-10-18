Lamborghini Centenario Coupe Hits The Used Car Market For $3.47 Million (INR 22.6 Crore)

Less than a year after Automobili Lamborghini began deliveries of the limited Edition Centenario supercar, one unit of the model has already hit the used car market. Built to celebrate Ferruccio Lamborghini’s 100th birthday, the Centenario coupe has been listed for sale for a price tag of INR $3.475 Million (approximately INR 22.6 Crore).

Listed for sale in the U.S. by Porsche Fresno, this example of the Centenario has been finished in a shade of gloss black with red accents running across the body apart from a few carbon fibre bits here and there. Inside, the owner has opted for a similar treatment of black and red interiors with a few carbon fibre highlights.

The Centenario listed for sale has clocked just about 47 miles (75 kms) and is one of the 20 coupe variants sold across the globe. The house of the raging bull had also built 20 roadster variants of the Centenario, all which have been accounted for.

Based on the Lamborghini Aventador SV, the Centenario sources firepower from a 6.5-litre NA V12 engine that produces 760 hp and 687 Nm of torque. The model can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in a mere 2.8 seconds until it hits a top speed of 350 kmph.