India’s Second Lamborghini Huracan Performante Delivered In Hyderabad

Early last month, the streets of Mumbai woke up to the roar of India’s first Lamborghini Huracan Performante. When the latest raging bull from the Italian marquee graced Indian roads, we told you that two more units were expected to arrive soon after. Now, the country has received its second Huracan Performante, which was recently delivered to its owner in Hyderabad.

With prices starting at INR 3.97 crores (ex-showroom) a pop, the Huracan Performante takes inspiration from the Huracan Trofeo race car. The Huracan Performante boasts of Active Aero Agenda or ‘Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva’, as Lamborghini calls it. This technology allows the car to switch between maximum downforce and low drag setups by adjusting flaps in the front spoiler and at the rear.

A few other highlights of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante include Forged Composite carbon fibre used for parts such as the engine cover, front spoiler, rear bumper, rear spoiler, diffuser, centre console, paddles, HVAC vents and door handles. These Forged Composite carbon fibre parts result in the model saving 40 kgs in weight. Inside, the model comes equipped with a new digital cockpit display that can be configured depending on the choice of the following drive modes: Strada, Sport or Corsa. The dashboard display also shows the user the working of the ALA.

The Huracan Performante sources firepower from a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that is capable of producing a power output of 640 PS and 600 Nm of torque. Paired to a seven speed dual clutch transmission, this engine sends all the power to the rear wheels. The latest from Sant’agata Bolognese can go from naught to the tonne in a mere 2.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed north of 325 kmph.

Image courtesy: Lamborghini In India