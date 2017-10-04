Cristiano Ronaldo Buys Himself A £2-Million Customised Bugatti Chiron

Here’s something that will probably ruin your day and question your existence. Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently bought himself a £2-Million (INR 17.27 crore) customised Bugatti Chiron. The footballer flaunted his newly bought prized possession on his official Instagram page with the quote “New animal in the building, Bugatti Chiron.” Ronaldo’s Bugatti Chiron features “CR7” tag on the headrest.

Here’s Ronaldo’s Instagram post flaunting the new Bugatti Chiron:

Good morning 👌 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:07am PDT

The new Bugatti Chiron will share the garage space at his home in Spain with his massive collection of exotics including a Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, Ferrari, 599 GTO, Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, Ferrari F430, Bentley GT Speed, Aston Martin DB9 and the Audi R8 to name a few.

The Bugatti Chiron was recently in news for setting a new world record by going from 0-400 kmph and back to a standstill in less than 42 seconds. Powering the Chiron is an 8.0-litre 16 cylinder engine capable of producing 1480 hp and a maximum torque of 1599 Nm. This motor propels the hyper-car from 0-100 kmph in less than 2.5 seconds while the restricted top speed figure stands at 420 kmph.

Here’s another video of Ronaldo with his Chiron:

New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron 🎉🎉🎉✌️👌✈️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

