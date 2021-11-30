India-Bound Two-Wheelers Unveiled At EICMA 2021

Last year when the pandemic struck the world, it resulted in almost every major automotive fest getting called off, including the prestigious EICMA. But this year, now that the pandemic has shifted a gear down, EICMA 2021 finally got held and almost every bikemaker present there had a ball of a time revealing their new products and concepts. Let us take a look at all the motorcycles and scooters revealed at EICMA 2021 that stand a good chance of making it to our shores!

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650

One of the most likeable middleweight tourers out there has received a thorough update and has become even more desirable than it already was. Thanks to the beefy and updated bodywork, it now resembles its 1000cc counterpart. It gets a new LED headlight and a 4-step adjustable windscreen for added customizability. This time the bike also gets a bigger fuel tank with a 21L capacity.

Another big change is the addition of a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument display which also gets Bluetooth connectivity. The changes are limited but they are quite functional nevertheless. Expect the updated Versys 650 to launch in India in the Q1-Q2 of FY2022. Read more about the updated Versys 650 here.

Aprilia SR GT

Aprilia has to be lauded to ignite a spark in the Indian scooter industry with its SR range. And now, the SR range has become more adventurous with the arrival of SR GT scooters! Aprilia SR GT range offers two engine options to the riders; a 125cc single-cylinder unit that puts out max power of 14.75BHP @ 8,750 rpm and max torque of 12Nm @ 6,500 rpm, the larger 174cc single-cylinder motor offer 17.43BHP @ 8,500 rpm and 16.5Nm @ 7,000 rpm.

This scooter is supported by Showa telescopic forks with 122mm travel at the front, and Showa twin shocks at the rear. We expect that Aprilia would launch the SR GT 125 first to keep the costs in check. Thanks to these long shocks the scooter has a 175mm Ground clearance so yeah, these scoots can do some mild off-roading, the concept of which is still alien to most of the scooters that we already have here. More details about the SR GT range can be found here.

Benelli TRK 800

We have seen many people complaining about TRK 502’s huge proportions and underpowered powertrain. Enter the TRK 800! Not only this Benelli ADV looks sleek and packs in a potent motor, chances are, we might get to ride it on our streets in late 2022!

The Benelli TRK 800 is underpinned by a tubular steel trellis frame which sits on a fully adjustable 50mm Marzochhi forks with 170mm travel and a monoshock with 171mm travel. The Benelli TRK 800 is powered by a liquid-cooled 754cc parallel-twin unit which churns out 76.13PS at 8500rpm and 67Nm at 6500rpm. The engine is a 6-speed gearbox paired with a slip-and-assist clutch. More information about the TRK 800 can be found here.

MV Agusta Lucky Explorer range

MV Agusta took the wraps off the Lucky Explorer 5.5 and Lucky Explorer 9.5. Although both the motorcycles are in concept stage, they might enter the production line sometime next year. Given the raging popularity ADV motorcycles are gaining in our country, MV Agusta should capitalize on it by bringing both the Lucky Explorers here.

Lucky Explorer 5.5 utilizes a larger, 554cc version of the engine that we have already experienced on other Benelli motorcycles like the TRK 502 and 502C Cruiser. The increase in displacement helps the 5.5 to make 5Nm more torque as its performance figures stand at 47.6hp and 51Nm.

On the other hand, the Lucky Explorer 9.5 gets a new 930cc engine that produces 123hp at 10,000rpm and 102Nm at 7,000rpm. You can read more about the motorcycles here.

Royal Enfield 120th Anniversary Editions

Royal Enfield was the only Indian manufacturer present at the EICMA 2021 and it made the most out of it by unveiling the 120th-year anniversary edition of their popular 650 twin motorcycles- the Interceptor 650 and the Continental 650 on the occasion of its 120th year anniversary.

Only 480 units of this limited anniversary edition will be available globally and only 120 units have been distributed across India, Europe, America, and South-East Asia. In India, the twins will be available for purchase through the brand’s website on 6th December. You can read about all the changes that they have received here.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

While the whole motorcycling community was expecting to see the unveiling of the Super Meteor 650, RE pulled a shocker by showcasing the SG650 concept instead. SG650, as the moniker suggests, will be the foundation of the Shotgun 650 Bobber.

While it may not retain all of the visual drama of the concept, the SG650 in its production form might borrow the same frame, USD fork, rear shock absorbers, foot pegs and switchgear. It is going to be powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin engine. Want to read more about the SG 650 concept? Click here.

2022 Ducati Panigale V4

The Panigale V4 serves as the Apex Predator when it comes to litre-class superbikes. The new Panigale has been refreshed and improved just as WSBK and MotoGP bikes have been updated in all areas. The 1103 cc engine has a new oil circuit and new exhaust which increase efficiency.

As a result, there is a slight bump in the power by up to 1.5bhp and with that, the bike now produces 212bhp at 13,000 rpm. The gear ratio is more race-oriented which can be used on tracks. To make the most of its changes Ducati has also tweaked its riding position with a flatter seat and altered tank. Ducati engineers have worked hard to integrate new double and thinner profile winglets which Ducati claims maintain the same downforce in a more efficient package[ 37kg at 300kmph]. Know all about the changes here.

If you wish to keep yourself updated about all the things happening in the automotive world, follow us on Instagram here.