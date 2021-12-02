India-Bound 2022 KTM 250 Adventure Unveiled

Apart from unveiling the updated 390 Adventure, KTM also took the wraps off the 250 Adventure. Both the motorcycles form an entry point in KTM’s portfolio if you want to take up adventure motorcycling. They have become quite popular in developing countries like ours where beginner riders have started exploring different niches of motorcycling. The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure has received a similar set of updates as the 390 Adventure. Apart from electronics, mind you! Because the 250 Adventure still misses out on Traction Control. So what has changed?

New colours

Just like the 390 Adventure, the 250 Adventure has also received a wardrobe upgrade as it now comes with two new colourways such as Blue and White; and Orange and White.

Apart from the new colours, it remains visually identical to the model it replaces. It still carries on with a halogen headlamp up front.

More robust cast wheels

It also gets the same robust cast wheels. The construction of the components is based around five spokes instead of six and this configuration permits increased stiffness and resistance for the rims.

Everything else remains the same

The KTM Adventure 250 borrows its engine from the KTM Duke 250. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 29.6bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24Nm of peak torque output at 7,500 rpm. The bike comes with the same trellis frame with inverted non-adjustable front forks along with a rear mono-shock. To stay affordable, the Adventure 250 misses on several important features like full LED setup, lean-angle sensitivity, traction control system, off-road ABS, riding modes, ride-by-wire technology, and Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC). It comes with a proper TFT instrument console, instead of the LCD console on Duke 250, which was very difficult to read under harsh lighting. To keep the price in check, unlike the Adventure 390’s cornering ABS and the quickshifter+, the Adventure 250 only gets switchable ABS.

Also read: 2022 KTM 390 Adventure Unveiled: Changes Explained!

We can expect KTM India to launch both of these updated ADV motorcycles sometime next year. They will arrive with a revised price tag but we will be able to comment on that once the official prices are out.

Follow us on Instagram here for regular updates.