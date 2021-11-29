Hyundai Mobis To Make Driving In Narrow Spaces Easier; Here’s How!

There have been several technological advancements in the automobile industry, but by far autonomous driving is the most exquisite. While we still fall short on our goal to reach fully autonomous cars, all automobile manufacturers are working tooth and nail to get hold of this technology. Hyundai is also not far behind in this race. Most recently, the Korean brand has come up with a Mobis Parking system, that enables autonomous driving in narrow spaces. So far, the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) focus on highway driving, but that is about to change.

What is it exactly?

Mobis Parking System or MPA is the world’s first ‘Urban ADAS’. It offers Narrow Space Assistance (NSA), Reverse Assistance (RA), Remote Smart Parking Assistance (RSPA), and Rear Autonomous Emergency Braking (R-AEB).

How helpful could it be?

All this means, that cars equipped with MPA will be able to drive autonomously through narrow spaces or streets. The car will autonomously reverse itself out of a tight spot, and the RSPA feature will make it possible for the car to be parked autonomously after the driver gets out of the vehicle. While frontal collision warning and autonomous braking are available in many cars, MPA will also provide for Rear autonomous braking.

What makes it possible?

Till now the world has relied on Radar and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) to make conventional ADAS possible. Although these technologies have proved very useful in detecting obstacles present at a distance or during high speeds, they cannot be used for close-range detection.

Hyundai Mobis came up with an innovative way to solve this problem. Mobis Parking System uses Ultrasonic waves to detect closer obstacles. Vehicles get Short-Range Ultrasonic Sensors at the front and the rear, and they also get long-range Ultrasonic Sensors on both sides. These sensors release a wave of sound that bounces off the obstacles and is then collected by the sensors which in turn estimates the distance. MPA enables cars to move through spaces with a 40cm margin on both sides. Along with sensors the cars are also equipped with cameras, to give a 3D Surround View Monitor giving a 360-degree view around the car in 3-dimensions.

Hyundai Mobis is the parts and service arm for three South Korean automakers; Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis Motors. Thus, it is likely that we will soon see this technology in all these three brands. As Hyundai and Kia have a good hold in this Indian market, we hope for these brands to bring Mobis Parking System to our shores.