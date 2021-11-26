Hyundai Great India Drive 5 Kicks Off!

Hyundai India has flagged off its 5th installment of the ‘Great India Drive’ series. The Great India Drive series will explore the people and places that have inspired and contributed to the growth of the country. The drive will feature cars like the Venue, Creta, Alcazar, and the i20 N Line. The theme of the drive is ‘Beyond Mobility’ which Hyundai has been focusing a lot on lately via its other initiatives.

Official statement

Commenting on the drive, Mr. S. S. Kim, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), said, “Over the last 25 years HMI has played a pivotal role in introducing modern & advanced technologies that have helped realize the vision of Progress for Humanity. Our endeavor is to connect people with quality time by introducing innovative solutions built on three pillars of Intelligent Technology, Sustainability, and Innovation. In its fifth iteration, the Great India Drive will continue to capture unique moments and journeys across India as it depicts India’s progress and the people and places that have contributed towards this progress. As frontrunners in introducing modern & advanced technologies for new generation customers, our segment-leading products CRETA, VENUE, ALCAZAR, and i20 N Line are set to create new and unique moments in the 5th Chapter of Great India Drive.”

Hyundai India: Other initiatives

Hyundai Motor India has announced that its CSR arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation, has rolled out the 3rd edition of its ‘H-Social Creator’. This is a new youth contact CSR program that will encourage young minds to deliver innovative ideas in terms of road safety, environment, clean India, and healthcare. The winning idea will receive ₹15 lakh for the project. Hyundai Motor India Foundation will shortlist around 200 teams who will also become a part of the core team of Social Youth Brand Ambassadors. Hyundai India is also taking some major steps towards providing exceptional customer service and ensuring sustainability.

Also read: Hyundai Announces The 3rd Edition Of H-Social Creator 2021

The Korean carmaker recently announced its mobility services which offer unconditional benefits ranging from discounts on car accessories to car rentals, and further, to discounts on shopping and food and beverage experiences to name a few. Now, Hyundai has rolled out it’s save water’ challenge. Sustainability holds the key to our future and Hyundai has been focusing on creating solutions that create long-term positive impact for humanity. Under its brand campaign Beyond Mobility, HMIL announced the commencement of ‘Save Water Challenge’ from Nov 22 till Dec 6, 2021, encouraging Hyundai customers to opt for Dry wash during their periodic car service at all Hyundai Workshops across India while instilling intent of becoming a water savior ambassador.