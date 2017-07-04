European-spec 2018 Hyundai i20 Facelift spied for the first time!

With increasing competition in the European markets in the form of the recently revealed MQB platform based Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai also seems to have stepped up the development process of the 2018 version of the i20. Autoevolution has released new spy-pics of a heavily camouflaged i20 doing the rounds in Europe.

While it has already been spotted in India multiple times now, this is the first instance of an updated i20 found testing on European soil.

Like the models spied in India, the facelift looks set to bring the i20 in line with the new family look that has already been seen on the new Xcent. However, a closer examination reveals subtle variations in the variants spotted in Europe and the one seen back home.

Also Read: Upcoming 2017 Hyundai Verna Facelift Interior Teased Through Official Sketch

In both the models, the front fascia has headed under the knife for a comprehensive overhaul. But while the Indian variant seems to go in for a single-piece grille, the European version is likely to continue with the split grille setup.

The latter also seems to have a more aggressive face with sharper cut-outs for the foglamps housing whereas the Indian variant is likely to go in for a more curvaceous, cohesive look. Both models are likely to share the same set of swept-back projector headlamps.

The rear also sees a host of changes with the most significant one being the shifted position of the number plate to the boot-lid instead of the bumper. This leaves Hyundai with a sharper looking bumper, which is expected to hold sportier elements.

A new set of alloys with a flower-shaped design rounds up the changes visible through the heavy cloaking.

Both markets are expected to continue with the same engine options. In India, the i20 receives a 1.2L Kappa petrol and a 1.4L CRDi diesel unit. The European market, on the other hand, gets a 1.0L Turbocharged GDI petrol engine as the sole option.