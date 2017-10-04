New Hyundai Verna Receives 15,000 Bookings Within 40 Days of Launch

Hyundai’s all new Verna, what the marketing guys at the brand prefer calling the Next Gen VERNA has received a string response after its launch. The new version of the sedan which competes with the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Skoda Rapid has garnered more than 15,000 bookings and more than 124,000 inquiries in just 40 days of its launch in India.

The company, according to a statement by Mr Y K Koo, MD and CEO Hyundai Motor India will deliver 12,000 cars before Diwali and 20,000 cars by end of this year at an introductory price despite some production capacity constraints.

The New Hyundai VERNA is available in 1.6 litre – Petrol and Diesel engine options. The Verna label has been sold to over 8.8 million customers in 66 countries, Built on Hyundai’s all new K2 platform, which it shares with the bigger Elantra, The Next Gen VERNA is a significant improvement over the previous gen car that it replaces.

