2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied – Images, Specs, Features, Launch Date and Expected Price

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift has been spied in India, and should be launched soon. The Creta, by virtue of its SUVish looks, good engine options and a nice blend of space, comfort and features along with reasonable pricing has been a runaway success for Hyundai Motor India. The 2018 version of the Creta is due for its launch in India, though it has already been revealed in Brazil some time back. The vehicle has been spied in India by a member at team-bhp forums.

2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Design and Styling

While the spy image of the new Hyundai Creta does not reveal any changes on the exterior owing to the heavy camouflage on all sides, the official images have largely made clear the styling and design that the facelifted version will adopt. Internationally, the car gets typical facelift-ish nip and tuck on the exterior.

The 2018 Creta Facelift for India is expected to get a revised fascia with the addition of a new, relatively bigger hexagonal grille. The bumper will also get restyled with reworked fog lights and daytime running lights. The rear bumper will also see minor updates to freshen things up a little. On the sides, there isn’t much difference as compared to the current model with only the alloy wheels getting a new design. A slightly tweaked tail light design and the dual exhaust pipes wrap up the visual update on the new Creta.

2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Engine and Specs

The Hyundai Creta will continue to be powered by its current choice of engines and transmissions. The 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift, thus, will be available with a 1.4-litre and 1.6 litre diesel engines and a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT petrol. The 1.4 diesel’s power and torque output is rated at 89 hp and 224 Nm, while the bigger 1.6 diesel boasts 126 hp of power and 265Nm of torque. The petrol 1.6 delivers 122 hp of power and 154 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual on all engines and a 6-speed automatic only on the 1.6 petrol and diesel versions.

2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Features

Inside the cabin, the features would also remain largely the same with only minor changes made to the dash, instruments and upholstery. The air-conditioning vents, for example, get contrasting surrounds while the upholstery gets a contrasting stitch. The contrasting surrounds and stitching will most likely match the car’s exterior paint. Another notable upgrade is the re-positioned hazard-light switch, which now sits above the infotainment system.

2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch Date in India

The new Hyundai Creta will be showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and will be launched soon after. Expect the India launch to happen in March / April 2018. We will update this post with more concrete information as it emerges.

2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Price

The price for the new 2018 Hyundai Creta is expected to remain unchanged for most part. Even if there is an increase it would be a very marginal hike over the current version.

2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Video

2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift Image Gallery

Source: Team-bhp