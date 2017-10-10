New 2017 Honda CBR650F Launched in India: Price, features, Images, Specs and Details

Honda has launched its new 2017 CBR650F facelift in India. The new motorcycle comes with some visual changes, new features and colours at a price which has been kept unchanged at Rs 7.3 lakh. This should translate into additional value for the customers. What’s more, Honda is also claiming a much better exhaust note on the motorcycle this time around, something which was missing in the previous version of the inline 4 middleweight. We have ridden the CBR650F extensively and can vouch for its performance, handling and quality. The bookings for the new 2017 Honda CBR650F have started across India.

New 2017 Honda CBR650F Facelift India Design and Style

The 2017 Honda CBR650F retains the supersports bodywork of its previous version, though there are some changes to liven things up. The new motorcycle gets bronzed engine highlights and style cues from 2017 CBR1000RR Fireblade.

The new motorcycle also gets equipped with new LED head which look somewhat different and sharper as compared with the previous version of the motorcycle. the tail lights on the new bike are LED too, as before. For the 2017 version the Honda 650F is also available in new colours – Millennium Red & Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic

New 2017 Honda CBR650F features

The 2017 version of the Honda CBR650F gets new 41mm Showa Dual Bending Valve type front fork that is claimed to offer better control to the rider. The new front fork is lighter and regulates how much compression damping can be reinforced for delivering superior performance levels, equivalent to cartridge type suspension units. At the rear the single-tube, monoshock suspension unit with 7-stage spring preload adjustment and aluminium swingarm is same as before.

The braking on the new 2017 CBR650F has been enhanced and the bike now gets new Nissin brake calipers. the bike gets sintered metal pads on 320 mm dual hydraulic front discs. The rear gets a 240 mm hydraulic disc with a single-piston caliper and resin mold pads.

As mentioned above, the LED package on the headlight is a new feature. Honda is also claiming that the bike in its new avatar has a new, wilder exhaust note which would make the riders ‘feel the rush’. The CBR 650F comes with a redesigned intake valve. The new 4 into 1 exhaust employs a dual-pass internal structure (rather than triple-pass) in the muffler, reducing back pressure. This helps deliver a better exhaust note when you wind on the throttle.

New 2017 Honda CBR650F India Price

The price of the new 2017 Honda CBR650F has been kept unchanged and it retails at Rs 7.30 lakh ex-showroom Delhi, which should in-effect enhance the value proposition for the customers.

New 2017 Honda CBR650F India engine and technical specifications

The CBR 650F draws its power from a 649cc, DOHC inline, four-cylinder engine and develops 63.7kW or 86 hp of power @ 11,000rpm. The engine is mated to a new 6-speed short ratio gearbox which apparently has made the mid range of the motorcycle even stronger. The CBR650F is built around a steel diamond frame, which has been strengthened towards the head and made flexible at the spars. The technical specifications of the new 2017 Honda CBR650F are provided below

Type Liquid Cooled Inline four cylinder DOHC

No. of cylinder Four

Displacement 648.72 cc

Max net power 63.7 kW @ 11000 rpm

Max net torque 60.5 N-m @ 8500 rpm

Bore 67 mm

Stroke 46 mm

Compression ratio 11.4 : 1

Valve system Double Overhead Camshaft (DOHC) Type

Fuel system Fuel Injection

New 2017 Honda CBr650F Image Gallery