Honda CB300R Set To Launch Next Month

The Honda CB300R was on sale in India for quite a while before it got discontinued after the BS6 norms kicked in. Recently, Honda unveiled the BS6 version of CB300R at the India Bike Week. The BS4 version of CB300R was on sale in India via CKD route which resulted in a higher price, but for 2022 Honda has decided to manufacture the CB300R in India. The official launch is set to be in January 2022 where we will get to know more details about the bike.

Honda CB 300R: what to expect?

As of right now, we have certain information such as the BS6 version will get a slip and assist clutch and it will continue with all LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster which we have seen on the previous model. The suspension duties on the new 2022 Honda CB300R are performed by USD front forks and it gets a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and it gets a dual-channel ABS too. Mostly the bike remains the same but there are subtle changes like the front USD forks are now in golden color. There is also a grey color frame and a darker tank extension. The New Cb300R will be offered in two new colors Matte Steel Black and Pearl Spartan Red.

Honda hasn’t revealed the specification details for BS6 CB300R but it is expected to be similar to the BS4 version. The BS4 version of CB300R was powered by a 286cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which cranks out 30.9 bhp @ 8,500rpm, with peak torque of 27.5Nm, delivered @ 7,500rpm. For the weight and the power that the motor delivers, the CB300R might not excite on paper with those numbers, but in real life, it is a fun machine to ride. Developed by Yuzuru Ishikawa, who is also responsible for giving us things like the Honda Blackbird and one of Honda’s MotoGP machines, the CB300R is the only motorcycle in its class to come fitted with an IMU-linked. Pricing will be a key factor for CB300R which we will get to know at the launch. Bs6 Cb300R will be available at Honda’s BigWing premium dealerships.

Official statement

Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda’s Neo Sports Café family represents a radical style of motorcycling which transforms mere travel into playful city riding. In its new-age BSVI avatar, CB300R carries forward the fun quotient in its signature style and beauty. Also, celebrating the love & trust of customers since its launch in the Indian market, the anniversary edition of H’ness CB350 will showcase the pride of its rider’s community.”

For regular updates, follow us on Instagram here.