Honda Activa 125 Gets A New Premium Edition

India has a heavily populated two-wheeler market. This volume becomes apparent as soon as we step out of our house. We can see the crazy magnitude of two-wheelers running on our streets. Gearless scooters contribute to a significant percentage of this crowd. The reason behind higher demands for scooters is the fact that they are more practical than bikes. For smaller commutes, scooters not only provide a cheaper solution as compared to bikes, but they are easier to ride and offer cargo space as well.

When talking about scooters the name Honda Activa can never be left out. The sales of Honda Activa are so high, that the word Activa has become synonymous with a scooter. Activa 125 was released some years back, and it gets an early new year gift in the form of a Premium Edition.

Price

The premium badge brings along with it a premium cost. The scooter is priced at ₹78,725 for Drum Alloy and ₹82,280 for Disc variant.

What we know so far

The new Activa 125 Premium Edition packs some exciting design changes along with new colour options to give the scooter a refreshing look and appeal. This scooter is available in two dual-tone colour options; Pearl White + Matte Copper Metallic and Matte Steel Black + Matte Earl Silver.

The former of the two gets a white background with copper on top of it. While the latter gets a Matte Black background with Silver on top. The copper and earl silver run on the handle cover, on the nose, and the side panels. We also get to see streaks on the nose and side fairings. Side fairings also carry some premium graphics. The grab handle is also body-coloured. The scooters come with black suspensions on the front and a blackened engine as well.

There are no mechanical changes to the scooter it is still powered by the same 125cc engine.

Official Statement

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President, and CEO of Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India Pvt., Ltd. said, “Ever since its launch, brand Activa has been a true beacon of change. Historically, with each new addition to the Activa family, Honda has continued its leadership in terms of product quality as well as reliability. The new Activa125 Premium Edition is set to excite customers with its premium appeal,”