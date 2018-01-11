Honda Cars India introduces City, Amaze and WR-V Special Editions: Prices, Features and Images Inside

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has launched the City, Amaze and WR-V special editions. These special editions have been officially named the Honda City 20th Anniversary Edition, Honda Amaze Pride Edition and Honda WR-V Edge Edition. Detailed information about the three sspecial editions is provided below – modelwise.

Honda City ‘20th Anniversary Edition

The 20th Anniversary Edition of the Honda City celebrates 20 successful years of the model in the Indian market and offers an attractive exterior package. The Honda city Special Edition is available only in the top ‘ZX’ variant. The Honda City ‘20th Anniversary Edition has been launched at an ex-showroom Delhi prices of Rs 13,74,532 for Petrol CVT and Rs 13,82,382 for Diesel MT. The details of the additional features on the car are provided below

Enhanced features of Honda City 20th Anniversary Edition

Exterior

· 20th Anniversary Edition Emblem

· Front Bumper Center & Side Garnish

· Door Lower Garnish

· Trunk End Molding

Safety

· Honda Connect with 1 month free subscription

Honda Amaze Pride Edition

The Honda Amaze Pride Edition comes equipped with a host of new features, including an advanced infotainment system. It is offered in the ‘S(O)’ variant of the model. In addition, the car also gets enhanced exterior and safety features. The edition is based on Amaze S(O) MT grade and its ex-showroom Delhi price isRs 6,29,900 for Petrol and Rs 7,83,486 for Diesel.

Enhanced features of Amaze Pride Edition

Interior

· DIGIPAD – Revolutionary 17.7cm Advanced Infotainment with Audio, Video and Navigation System

· Pride Edition Premium Seat Covers

· Front Centre Arm Rest

· Steering Wheel Cover

Exterior

· Door Edge Garnish

· Pride Edition Emblem

Safety

· Rear Parking Sensors

Honda WR-V Edge Edition

The Honda WR-V Edge Edition offers new value to the customers with alloy wheels and a safety package in the ‘S’ variant. Honda WR-V, the Sporty Lifestyle Vehicle introduced in 2017 has recorded strong sales since its launch and has been well appreciated by its customers. The Honda WR-V ‘Edge Edition’ based on S grade gets enhanced stylish exteriors and additional safety features. The WR-V Edge edition is available at an ex-showroom Delhi price of Rs 8,01,017 for Petrol MT and Rs 9,04,683 for Diesel MT.

Enhanced features of WR-V Edge Edition over SMT grade

Exterior

· R16 Gunmetal Finish Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels

· Special Edition ‘Edge Emblem’

Safety

· Rear Camera with IRVM Display

· Rear Parking Sensors

· Honda Connect with 1 mon

Speaking about the introduction of these editions, Mr. Jnaneswar Sen, Sr. Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “We are extremely delighted to introduce the special editions for City, Amaze and WR-V and are confident that these will be appreciated by our customers for the enhanced value they offer.”

“The Honda City completes 20 years of unparalleled success in India and has emerged as the largest selling mid-size sedan in 2017. The 20th Anniversary edition of Honda City embodies our appreciation and gratitude to our customers who have provided us with tremendous support for the past 20 years, and we look forward to their support for years to come,” he added.