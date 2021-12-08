Hero Xpulse 200 Rally Breaks Cover

This year’s Indian National Rally Championship or INRC has come to an end. Team Hero MotoSports had a great year and came out as champions for FMSCI INRC – 2021. The finals took place from 3rd to 5th of December. Team rider, Yuvakumar won in Group D (Stock Class) and Group B (Modified Class). While the second team rider, Sathyaraj was the runner-up in Stock Class and bagged the fourth position in Modified. For the final race Team, Hero MotoSports rode over a new bike in the Modified category. Soon after the race, this bike was unveiled as the Xpulse Rally 2001

Rider’s Comments

Yuvakumar said, “The new Xpulse Rally 200 was running really well. Many thanks to the entire team for the constant support and for the hard work in preparing this championship-winning bike.”

Sathyaraj added, “The track was hard and slushy with many undulations, but with the new Xpulse 200 Rally as well as the Stock Xpulse, we were able to clear the obstacles with ease,”.

What’s New

The new Xpulse Rally 200, gets major updates in all departments. The design and mechanicals have all been worked upon to increase the performance of this bike.

The very first upgrade can be seen on the engine. The bike gets a new 200cc 4V engine that delivers more torque and better acceleration. This new generation bike is 20 percent lighter than the previous models. This helps the riders by giving them better control over the bike.

The reduced weight helps while cornering and also in increasing straight-line speeds. The bike is sprung on upside-down forks and spring shocks at the rear, but this time with increased suspension travel. It rides on lightweight reinforced aluminium rims with Maxxis rubber stretched over them. The design has also been improved for better ergonomics with a new side panel. The footsteps have also been repositioned and redesigned to give a better position while sitting as well as when standing. The handlebars have also been tapered.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp Trademarks ‘VIDA’ Brand; Could It Be The Company’s EV Vertical?

The new Hero MotoSports Xpulse Rally 200 is strictly made for the dirt, and races. And from session 2022 all races will be taken care of by the Xpulse Rally 200.