Here Are The Upcoming Cars From Hyundai!

Despite the semiconductor chip shortage and production constraints, Hyundai India still managed to launch the Alcazar and the i20 N-Line. Come 2022, Hyundai is going to launch a slew of new products. These include facelifts of current models, some all-new models, and even EVs! Let’s take a look at all the upcoming launches from Hyundai’s stable:

Hyundai Creta facelift

Though the Creta was launched in 2022, Hyundai has already revealed the facelifted version in Indonesia. The exterior of the Creta facelift receives a ton of changes. The front fascia is going to be completely new from the ground up and the face is going to be similar to the next generation Tuscon which is on sale in the international markets. It seems like Hyundai is going to have a ‘family look’ for all of its SUVs to differentiate it from the competition. The interiors are more or less similar to the current Creta.

All the features from the current Creta are carried forward such as panoramic sunroof, Bose sound system, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen, Hyundai Bluelink with connected car features, and ventilated seat to name a few. The facelifted Creta also borrows the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster from the Alcazar. The Creta facelift now gets ADAS features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking. The Indian spec Creta facelift will continue to be powered by the 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox and a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine.

Hyundai Venue facelift

At the first glance, the Venue facelift seems to look similar to the outgoing one with the cascading grille and the projector headlamps. However one can expect some details in the grille and the bumper to change. The current Venue comes with projector headlamps, projector fog light, and LED DRL setup which will continue to be offered albeit with some minor changes. The interior layout is also likely to remain more or less unchanged. Hyundai might upgrade the 8-inch infotainment system to a larger 10-inch unit. One can also expect an upgraded instrument cluster with a larger screen. The Venue facelift will continue to be well-loaded like the iteration. The facelifted Venue will most likely continue with the features offered in the current Venue. The Venue comes with three engine and four transmission options

Next-gen Tucson

Though the previous generation Tucson is still on sale in India, Hyundai will soon launch the new Tucson in our market by next year. On the design front, Tucson is designed to appeal to those who embrace the integration of technologies with their lifestyle. Tucson’s integration of technology and design is most evident in its innovative half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated seamlessly within the parametric grille, only revealed when illuminated.

Hyundai Tucson’s interior, offers three new technologies, including a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touch screen exempt of hard buttons, a multi-air ventilation system, and an open, hood-less digital gauge cluster. These features create a high-tech ambiance, with cushioned materials on high-touch areas, various material applications based on the frequency of interface, and a premium presence. It will come with the same 2.0 CRDi diesel engine which is found in the current Tucson. There will be an option of AWD as well. However, one cannot rule out the possibility of a hybrid powertrain as well to set it apart from the competition.

Kona EV Facelift

The 2022 Kona electric is all prepped up to set its foot in the Indian market with some tasty changes. In the styling department, the car gets new bumpers both at the front and at the rear. It also gets a new set of wheels. On the inside, the interiors are tweaked a little, and we also get to see a 10.3-inch digital display and a similar-sized infotainment system. The car gets two battery packs; 64kWh and 39.2kWh. while both variants produce the same torque of 395Nm, the power output is 201HP and 136HP respectively. The range is rated at 483km and 304km for the 64kWh battery pack and 39.2 kWh battery pack respectively.

Ioniq 5 EV

The Korean carmaker wouldn’t want to commit a sin to leave India out of its electrification process and in a similar wake, a test mule of Hyundai Ioniq 5 was recently spotted in Chennai. Upfront, you are greeted with an array of pixel-inspired lights which if anything, look super sharp, neat, and futuristic. The hood has all but 2 sharp lines which taper in between the pair pixel headlights on either side, which is then continued in the opposite direction, till the bumper, making it stand out. Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover gets adjustable front row seats with reclining function.

Other features of Ioniq 5 include a touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity functions, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, etc. The Ioniq 5 will be offered with two battery options – 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh. The single-motor version powered by the 72.6 kWh battery offers up to 480 km of range. The output of the Ioniq 5 electric motor is 211 BHP and 350 Nm. The dual-motor version packs 298 BHP and 605 Nm and is claimed to reach 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. The E-GMP platform allows both 400-volt and 800-volt charging. Hyundai claims the Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 18 minutes using a 350 kW fast charger.

Next-gen Verna

Though the next-gen Verna is slated to go in sale in 2023, Hyundai could reveal it next year. The new Verna’s design language will be similar to the new Sonata and Elantra which are currently on sale abroad. This will be similar to the case of the facelifted Creta looking similar to the next-gen Tucson. The front will get a wide grille which will merge with the LED headlamps which seem to placed much lower down. Expect a projector setup for the fog lamp.

Though details are scarce at the moment, we can expect the next-gen Verna to be loaded to the gills with features. Expect a dual-tone beige and black interior and switchgear borrowed from other Hyundai cars. Expect the space to improve as well as it is expected to grow in terms of dimensions. The next-gen Verna is expected to carry over the powertrain options from the current Verna.

