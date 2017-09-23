Top Driving Apps To Make Your Journey Better

Technology is everywhere. In fact the majority of us carry around miniature computers in our pockets in the form of smartphones. These powerful devices allow us to connect with the world instantly and gives us an array of different information and apps at our fingertips.

Smartphones are not only great for staying connected, but they can also help make our lives a lot less stressful. Whether you’re looking for the latest weather forecast, fitness tracker or want to book your train ticket online, apps have revolutionised the way we use technology.

To coincide with the release of its new parking app, YourParkingSpace looked into the top driving apps to make your journey less stressful, quicker and more efficient. Split into two sections, apps for drivers and apps for passengers, this is the definitive guide to driving apps this summer.

Best apps for driving:

Waze

Waze is a navigation and traffic app which is updated in real-time by other road users. It continually updates a stream of data telling users of traffic congestion, road hazards or accidents, and creates the best route to their destination.

Users can also update and compare local fuel prices to save at the pump. An active community of Waze map editors works to regularly improve and update Waze’s maps, improve the navigation and user interface.

Nothing beats real people and real-time information, so why not join millions of other road users in your area to share up to date traffic information and make all our lives a little bit easier.

Waze is available for free on Android and iOS devices.

Download on the App Store here

Get it on Google Play here

PetrolPrices.com

This free app from PetrolPrices.com allows users to compare petrol and diesel prices throughout the UK. With nearly 8,500 petrol stations in their database and covering 98% of the UK market, the PetrolPrices.com app is a must-have for any driver.

One of the key features of the app is its price engine. As soon as the app is opened it will find the cheapest fuel in your location. Users can also specify their preferences such as the type of fuel they are looking for and the location radius they want to search in.

You can also use the search location to see how much fuel costs elsewhere; perfect if you’re going on a long journey and want to compare the price at your destination.

Another great feature of the app is the route planner. Simply set a start point (either your current location or by postcode) then type in your destination postcode. The app will automatically find the cheapest fuel along the route.

PetrolPrices.com is available for free on Android and iOS devices.

Download on the App Store here

Get it on Google Play here

YourParkingSpace app

Finding a parking space, especially if you need long term parking or are visiting a somewhere for the first time can be tricky, but with the YourParkingSpace app you can book parking with just a few simple clicks.

With over 250,000 parking spaces to choose from throughout the UK, YourParkingSpace saves you time and money when parking and also helps locals earn extra income from their unused parking spaces.

Whether you’re staying for an hour, a day or even a month, pre-booking a space with the YourParkingSpace app takes the hassle out of finding a parking space wherever you are.

You can now pay for your parking using various payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay or credit and debit cards. You can also store your information the first time you book for a simple one click checkout for all subsequent bookings.

The YourParkingSpace app is available for free on Android and iOS devices.

Download on the App Store here

Get it on Google Play here

Best apps for passengers:

Spotify

Spotify is one of the best ways to stream music, simply search for any artist, track or album and listen to for free. Users can create and share their own playlists or listen to hundreds of Spotify playlists which cover every genre.

The free version of the app has adverts and you must be online to listen to music, but if you opt for one of the Premium subscriptions you get ad-free, unrestricted streaming. Premium users can also download their playlists to listen to when offline, especially good for when you’re travelling.

Spotify is available for free (with ads) on Android and iOS devices.

Premium service offers ad-free, unrestricted streaming.

Spotify Premium – £9.99 per month

Spotify Family (up to 5 people with their own profiles) – £14.99 per month

Spotify Student – £4.99 per month

Download on the App Store here

Get it on Google Play here

Netflix

Netflix has become one of the biggest streaming services in the world and allows users to watch TV shows and movies wherever and whenever they want, including award-winning Netflix original TV series, movies, and documentaries.

You can create up to 5 different profiles within a single Netflix account, allowing different members of your family to receive their own recommendations based on the shows and movies they enjoy. Netflix also has parental controls so that content is safe for kids to watch.

Netflix users can also download certain TV shows and movies to their device to watch when offline.

Netfix is free for the first month then choose your subscription option to continue watching.

Basic Subscription (1 screen at a time) – £5.99 per month

Standard Subscription (up to 2 screens at the same time and HD content) – £7.99 per month

Premium Subscription (up to 4 screens at the same time, HD and Ultra HD content – £8.99 per month

Download on the App Store here

Get it on Google Play here

LiveTrekker

This great little app lets users to create a digital journal of their travels on an interactive map, allowing them to share their travels with family and friends.

The app tracks your GPS location, marking your route on an interactive map. It also monitors your speed and altitude, making it the perfect app for adventure travellers. Users can add their own pictures and video as well as audio and text along their route, creating a digital journal of their travels.

The app also allows you to share your completed journey via social media or email, so you can share it with your friends, family and followers, and the integrated search function means that you can find and relive that special picture or event effortlessly.

LiveTrekker is available for free on Android and iOS devices.