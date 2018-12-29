Top 200cc Motorcycles In India With Prices, Specs, Pros and Cons

The 200cc segment is quite an interesting one. It does not fall under the category of commuter motorcycles but cannot also be considered as a class representing outright performance motorcycles. But the good thing about these 200cc motorcycles is that you get a decent amount of power, without them being too heavy on the pocket when you consider their prices. These bikes offer more affordable running costs too, which is why they are so popular among the age group of 18-30 years. Here we have made a list of the top 200cc bikes in India to help you choose from.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

This has to be one of the most famous bike on this list. The Apache RTR 200 4V was launched in 2016, but ever since it has been doing wonders in the market. Last year it also won the prestigious Indian Motorcycle Of The Year award for 2017, Currently the bike was given a mid life facelift which also added slipper clutch feature to it. The bike comes with many variants like one can buy the RTR 200 4V with either a carburetted or a fuel injected engine, ABS or non-ABS and even the tyres are available in different varieties. One can buy the Apache RTR 200 4V with regular TVS tyres on opt for stickier Pirelli tyres. The Apache RTR 200 4V gets a 197 cc engine which makes 20.7 bhp and 18.1 Nm of peak torque. The bike is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price: Rs. 1.01-1.15 lakh

Refined engine, Sticky tyres, Good low end torque Cons: Too many variants to choose from, lack of sixth gear

KTM 200 Duke

The KTM 200 Duke is the next bike on our list. This bike is the most powerful 200cc which is available in the Indian market. It was recently updated with a single-channel ABS which adds to the safety quotient of the vehicle. the bike was launched way back in 2012 but even today is a successful model because of its engine and the way it delivers that power.The KTM 200 Duke uses a 200 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 25 bhp along with 19.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and it has a claimed fuel efficiency of 35 kmpl.

KTM 200 Duke Price: Rs. 1.51 lakh

Powerful engine, good looks Cons: No wind protection for high speed cruising

Hero Xtreme 200R

The Hero Xtreme 200R is the latest 200cc motorcycle to be launched in India. It also comes with single-channel ABS. The 200cc engine on the Xtreme 200R makes 18.1 bhp and 17.1 Nm of peak torque with the power being sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed transmission. The fuel efficiency for this bike is somewhere around 42-44 kmpl. It is nowhere as fun to ride like the 200 Duke, but it does the job well as a powerful everyday bike.

Hero Xtreme 200R price: Rs. 88k

Relaxed riding position, only bike in this class with kick-start Cons: Underpowered engine

Bajaj Pulsar NS 200

The Pulsar NS 200 is also one of the most popular motorcycle in this segment. It was launched way back in 2012 but discontinued in the middle for a brief period. Recently the bike was updated with single-channel ABS as an option. The Pulsar NS 200 gets a 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 23.5 bhp and peak torque output of 18.6Nm and is paired to a 6-speed transmission. The efficiency of the bike is somewhere around 35 kmpl. Bajaj claims that the bike can do a top whack of 135 km/hr, which is fast for a 200cc bike.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 price: Rs. 1.12 lakh

Powerful engine Cons: Build quality

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200

The Pulsar RS 200 is nothing but the faired version of the NS 200. With of them use the same engine, the platform on which they are made is the same. But the bike gets some minor tweaks like clip-on handlebars, side mounted exhaust and dual projector headlamps. The bike is powered by the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 23.5 bhp and peak torque output of 18.6Nm and is paired to a 6-speed transmission. The Pulsar RS 200 also gets ABS.

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 price: Rs. 1.26 lakh

Good wind protection for long rides, relaxed ergonomics Cons: Bit on the heavier side

KTM RC 200

The bike that redefined riding that is the KTM RC 200. This is the vehicle that someone on a budget who wants to experience the racetracks should go after. It does miss out on the safety front like the ABS. It is the fully faired version of the 200 Duke, it uses the same 200 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 25 bhp along with 19.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and it has a claimed fuel efficiency of 35 kmpl. The bike can touch a top speed of 141 km/hr.

KTM RC 200 price: Rs. 1.8 lakh

Good for the racetrack, perfect riding position for committed rides Cons: Low fuel economy

