The Best Hatchbacks in the UK Used Car Market

The hatchback market is hugely popular in the UK right now. This is because this type of car suits many different types of motorist, they are affordable and economical. Additionally, there are many excellent models currently available from a handful of manufacturers.

Many motorists look to the used hatchback market as opposed to buying new and this is for good reason. A used hatchback will cost significantly less than a new one thanks to depreciation, plus these automobiles are reliable and built to last. This means that you could purchase a used hatchback which is a few years old and not have to worry about taking it to the garage on a regular basis.

For those in the market for a used hatchback, these are the key models to look out for:

SEAT Leon

The SEAT Leon is a very popular used hatchback due to the fact that it is the perfect blend of style and practicality. Its design and stylish exterior make it an appealing option to young motorists, whilst the interior space and 380-litre boot will appeal to families. The Leon is also great fun to drive and comes with a host of safety features which is another key selling point. The 2.0-litre diesel or turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol provide great performance and decent economy.

The SEAT Leon is ideal as a used car as it is fantastic value for money and its practicality means that it won’t let you down.

Ford Focus

The Ford Focus is one of the UK’s favorite vehicles and they are a common sight when out on the road. Despite a small size, the Focus can fit five and the high-quality interior ensures that it is a comfortable ride for all. Its superb performance behind the wheel is a key selling point as the responsive handling makes it ideal for city use, whilst the powerful engine and solid design means that you can drive down the motorway smoothly.

The Ford Focus suffers from heavy depreciation which is why it is ideal to buy as a used car. If possible, look out for one which is a few years old for the lowest prices and to avoid a large financial hit if you sell the car down the line. Due to its solid design and reliability, a Focus which is a few years old is still a great investment.

Vauxhall Insignia

The Vauxhall Insignia hatchback is one of the sleeker looking models in the market which makes it an appealing choice for many different types of motorist. It is also larger than other class leaders, so it is ideal for families or those that require plenty of storage space. In terms of performance, it is a very comfortable drive and well-suited to long distance journeys, but the grip and handling ensures that it can navigate city streets with relative ease.

The Insignia (and Vauxhall in general) is a terrific choice for young drivers and those on a budget due to depreciation. It has a low starting price, but heavy depreciation in the first few years means that it can be very affordable when you buy second-hand from places like Motorpoint.

There are a handful of great hatchbacks to keep your eyes peeled for in the used car market, but the above three are the pick of the bunch and all excellent investments.