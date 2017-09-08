Salman Khan Inaugurates ‘Driving School’ In Dubai And Twitteratis Have A Field Day

Irony died a slow and painful death today. Why? Hit-and-run accused Bollywood actor entertainer, Salman Khan was recently invited by Belhasa ‘Driving’ Centre for the inauguration of their latest branch in Dubai and Twitteratis had a field day as sarcasm and humour flowed through the social networking website. Here’s Mr Khan arriving for inauguration:

★ Another video of #SalmanKhan arriving for Inauguration of #BelhasaDrivingCentre in Dubai (September 7th 2017)!!

Via: Tehzeb pic.twitter.com/f9h6b7Rihs — SᴀʟᴍᴀɴKʜᴀɴTheٹائیگر (@SalluLicious) September 8, 2017

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know that the Bollywood Star was accused in a hit-and-run case. He was found guilty for killing one person and injuring four while drunk driving on September 28, 2002 in Bandra and was sentenced to five year imprisonment by a Mumbai Trial Court in 2016. However, due to lack of evidence, he was acquitted from the case by the Bombay High Court. Twitteratis made sure that they didn’t let go off the opportunity of taking a dig at Khan.

Here are some of the funniest tweets:

Daily dose of irony for the day. #SalmanKhan launches a driving school in Dubai. Black buck conservation next? — Arunoday Mukharji (@ArunodayM) September 7, 2017

Rahul Gandhi is giving a speech on AI

Salman Khan inaugurating driving school.

Waiting for kim jong un to speak about democracy. — IBN battuta (@theesmaarkhan) September 6, 2017