Limited Edition MV Agusta F4 LH44 Unveiled; Developed In Collaboration With Lewis Hamilton

After the Dragster RR LH project, three Time F1 World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, and MV Agusta have collaborated once again to design a brand new bike, the F4 LH44. MV Agusta F4 LH44 will be limited to 44 units only.

The F4 LH44 is an offshoot of the F4 RC which is derived directly from the MV Agusta Reparto Corse Superbike. The Corsa Corta engine with central timing chain and radial valves, which on this version puts out a maximum power of 205 hp. The bike comes with a kit that includes a titanium silencer and dedicated control unit, boosting the power output by 7 hp to 212 hp (158 kW). It also features Lewis Hamilton’s Panther logo.

The first feature of the F4 LH44 is the colour scheme, the result of close teamwork with Lewis Hamilton. The limited edition model features a candy apple red fairing and pearl white chassis. This red colouring, one of many unique features on the F4 LH44, is achieved with an technique that uses ink-based paints as opposed to traditional colour bases. The pearl white that cloaks the TIG-welded hand-built CrMo steel trellis frame was also chosen for the detail of the lower front fairing.

The F4 LH44 comes equipped with Öhlins upside down NIX 30 TiN-coated fork – which offers separately adjustable hydraulic response in compression (left tube) and rebound (right tube), plus pre-load – and an Öhlins TTX 36 rear shock with piggyback reservoir, which, again, can be mechanically adjusted. Black anodized fork outer tubes are the result of a specific agreement with Öhlins. The rear spring and shock reservoir are also black.

The seat is hand made using natural leather and Alcantara. Colour scheme continues with the all-black lightweight magnesium alloy parts and smoked screen. Components such as the main fairing sections made from carbon fibre make for a lightweight bike. Dedicated components include a racing-style fuel cap, forged wheels and unique items such as the rear wheel nut which, on the F4 LH44, has been CNC machined after anodization.

Making the MV Agusta F4 LH44 even more exclusive are the Pirelli DIABLO Supercorsa SP tyres (120/70 ZR 17 at the front and 200/55 ZR 17 at the rear), specifically designed by Pirelli for the 44 edition of the F4 Lewis Hamilton bikes. These special-edition Pirelli DIABLO Supercorsa SP tyres stand out for their red sidewalls, which sport the LH44 logo, comprising Hamilton’s initials and race number. Given the exclusiveness of the bike, the tyres just had to be Pirelli DIABLOTM Supercorsa SPs, road-approved tyres that offer outstanding racetrack performance.