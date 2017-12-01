As the mercury drops to pleasant levels, motorcyclists prepare themselves for long road trips. We’re sure you’re aware of the essentials that you MUST carry with yourselves to avoid getting stranded in the middle of nowhere. In this article, we list a range of accessories that’d make your road trip even more comfortable. Here’s a List Of Five Touring Accessories To Make Your Rides More Comfortable:

Pinlock Visor

One of the biggest issues while riding in cold weather is the fog on the visor. Pinlock is lined with a silicon bead which ensures that the rider does not suffer from fogging issues, thus providing a clear view of the road. The pocket of air that is trapped in between the visors acts as an insulator. It’s easy to install too and is one affordable investment that you should not skip. Here’s a video which explains how it works and how to install a Pinlock visor:

Hydration Pack

Although the temperature isn’t too hot, it’s necessary to keep yourself hydrated and the easiest way to carry water without compromising the storage space in your luggage is a hydration pack. It doesn’t cost a bomb either and a decent quality hydration pack will set you back by just a couple of thousand rupees.

Bluetooth Intercom

A Bluetooth intercom is a must have accessory for people who enjoy exploring new places in a group. It helps communicate with fellow riders without the hassle of wires or need of a mobile-phone network. The range of the devices depends on the model. Something like a Scala Packtalk and SENA 30K would set you back by INR 25,000 which is a big investment so make sure you read up all the pros and cons of buying one before walking into an authorised dealership. You can also opt for relatively affordable models such as the SENA 20S Evo which are absolutely fantastic and can help you save a few bucks.

Gel Seat

Long rides result in sore rear which can be unpleasant, especially if you’ve got to cover more miles in limited time. A gel seat is an aftermarket add-on that can be easily strapped on to the regular seat without much fuss. A gel seat will set you back by about INR 3,000-4,000 but the results are commendable and you can clock more miles between breaks.

Camping Tent With Motorcycle Parking

There’s nothing more satisfying than camping under a sky full of stars, and having a beverage next to a bonfire. But secluded places aren’t the safest to park your motorcycles. So what do you do? You buy a tent that comes with an integrated motorcycle parking. Yes, such things do exist and while it’s a proper investment, it’s worth every penny to protect your prized possession.

We’re sure there are a lot more products out there that can help you ride in more comfort. We’d love to hear from you guy. Let us know your views through the comments section below.