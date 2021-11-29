EICMA 2021: VMoto Stash Sheds Its Veil

EICMA 2021 has brought another soldier to join the electric parade. The Australian EV manufacturer and distributor, Vmoto Soco has revealed its ‘Stash’ electric motorcycle, which will be sold in the European and US market. This bike will be the first premium-segment electric bike by Vmoto.

Design

This bike was designed by C-Creative studio in Europe. The bike offers what is most demanded by the people. It gets sharp looks and a rather slim profile considering the power that it packs.

At the front, the bike gets a unique, honeycomb LED DRL. It also gets a small windscreen for better aerodynamics. Just behind the windscreen, we get an all-digital instrument cluster. Along the side, the bike gets a slim cowl that extends from the motor to the front of the bike.

We also get to see a decal at the bottom-most panel, which enlists the specs of the bike and the number ‘22’ in bold. The bike gets a dual-colour finish, with a thick slat running from the seat to the front. We get split seats and a wide handlebar, for added comfort. The bike also gets a storage compartment at the place where the fuel tank would have been.

This compartment is specially designed so it can easily fit a full-face helmet. At the back, the taillights carry the same edgy look. The bike also gets a rear-wheel hugger, and the number plate is fixed over it. This bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels that get black treatment.

Performance

This bike is powered by a 7.2kWh battery coupled with a 6kW motor that generates 111Nm of torque. It is sprung on Inverted Telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear.

The bike gets front and rear disc brakes. The bike Is quite lightweight, weighing only 105Kg. Vmoto claims that this bike has a top speed of 105Kmph and can also pull a range of 240Km, but that is highly dependent on riding style. The company says that the bike gives the best range when ridden at an average speed of 45Kmph. the battery onboard this E-motorcycle takes about 5-6 hours to reach a full charge.