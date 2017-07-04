Home Dodge Dodge Demon derived track-focused Hellcat Widebody Revealed; Images and technical details inside!
Dodge Demon derived track-focused Hellcat Widebody Revealed; Images and technical details inside!

Dodge Demon derived track-focused Hellcat Widebody Revealed; Images and technical details inside!

By Team MotoroidsJuly 4, 2017

Dodge has been making a lot of headlines lately with the monstrous new SRT Challenger Demon. There is, however, a downside that most seem to miss – only 3300 of these beasts will be made. With quite a few of these sold anyway, Dodge has revealed a plan B for those who missed out on owning the Demon – the new Hellcat Widebody.

The Widebody, however, is not a mere aesthetic paste-job. In fact, it benefits from the new-found racing pedigree from the Demon and presents it in an all-new track focused Hellcat. It carries forward the fender flares from the more powerful twin which makes the car 3.5” wider, further accommodating thicker 11-inch wide 20” Pirelli P-Zero Performance rubber all-around.

July 4, 2017-Dodge-Hellcat-Widebody-016-600x400.jpg

This is also the first Hellcat to get SRTs new electric power steering system with pre-tuned SRT drive modes for improved handling and reduced turning effort. The system can be programmed for three different scenarios – Street, Sport and Track.

Also Read: The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon with 840 HP is the World’s fastest quarter-mile production car

While it carries forward the 15.4 inch rotors with the six-piston callipers from the standard Hellcat, it borrows the new Aluminium hood and front splitter from the Demon. It also receives the quad-projector air-catcher headlamps that feed air directly into the air-box and engine bay from the centre of the parking lamps.

July 4, 2017-Dodge-Hellcat-Widebody-008-600x400.jpg

Dodge has, however, left the 6.2 Litre HEMI V8 from the Hellcat and it still produces (the relatively saner, as compared to the Demon) 707 HP and a massive 884 Nm of torque.

The increased grip and acceleration owing to all the modifications have caused a significant difference in the on-track performance of the Widebody as compared to the standard Hellcat. Dodge claims to have shaved 2 seconds off each lap of a 1.7 mile track and a 0.3 seconds improvement in the quarter mile run.

 

July 4, 2017-Dodge-Hellcat-Widebody-013-600x400.jpg

The lateral grip has also improved with the Widebody managing 0.97g on the skid pad – a 0.04g bump in the figures of the Hellcat. The new Dodge also completes the 0-96 kmph dash in a mere 3.4 seconds, up by 0.1 second before reaching a top whack of 314 kmph.

The Hellcat Widebody is now available in the USA for $72,590, a $7,300 premium over the standard Hellcat.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

2017 Skoda Octavia Review - Image Gallery

Lamborghini Centenario Roadster - Image Gallery

New BMW X3 (Third-Generation) - Image Gallery

Goa To Malaysia In A BMW X1 xDrive 20d – Road Trip - Image Gallery