Young Cricketer Dies In High-Speed Crash After Two Cars Go Off The Bridge

In another case of rash driving, two cars occupied by league cricketers collided with each other and fell off a bridge, resulting in the death of 26-year-old D Prabhakaran. Other occupants suffered injuries in the incident. The accident took place near Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district on Monday. After the match in Namakkal district, nine cricketers were travelling to Paramathi Velur in two cars to their hotel.

Times Of India reports that both the cars were driven in a rash manner. As they approached Kandampalayam, a woman suddenly crossed the Salem-Madurai National Highway and in an attempt to avoid running into her, one of the drivers slammed the brakes. The second car rear-ended the first car due to which both the vehicles fell off the bridge.

Thing to keep in mind while driving:

Road racing is not only a traffic offence, but also dangerous for both – the occupants of the vehicle and fellow citizens. Do NOT race on public roads.

Always maintain at least three-second gap from the vehicle ahead of you. It’ll give you sufficient time to react in case the vehicle ahead of you slammed the brakes.

Adhere to traffic rules and drive within the speed limits, especially near a town or a village.

Keep an eye on jaywalkers (especially kids).

Source: Times Of India / Images: Kavin Raj via Facebook