India Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane’s Father Arrested After His Car Ran Over 67-Year-Old Woman

A holiday turned into a disaster for two families as Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane’s father, Madhukar Baburao Rahane was arrested after his car mowed down a 67-year-old woman near Kolhapur. The woman, reportedly identified as Ashatai Kamble, succumbed to injuries at a government hospital.

Madhukar Rahane was accompanied by his wife, and daughter who were travelling to their hometown in Konkan for a holiday in their Hyundai i20. The accident took place near Kagal bus station on the national highway. It is still unknown who was driving the car when the incident took place.

December 16, 2017-India-Cricketer-Ajinkya-Rahanes-Father-Arrested-After-His-Car-Ran-Over-67-Year-Old-Woman-2-600x467.jpg

A case was registered against Madhukar Rahane at the Kagal police station under section 304A, 289, 337, and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Rahane is currently busy with a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Image Source: Bhaskar

Motoroids Comments
(1 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google