Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Goes Down On EICMA 2017 Stage

Here’s one news that’d worsen your Monday blues. Someone at the 2017 EICMA Show managed to drop the brand new Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale, the latest addition to the Bologna-based exotic motorcycle manufacturer’s portfolio. The details about the incident are scarce however, a photograph of the 1299 Panigale successor lying on the side, was seen on Twitter and the guy in the black t-shirt doesn’t seem to be very pleased with the lady on the stage. The tweet (embedded below) also takes a hilarious dig at the person responsible by stating, “Congratulations on the world’s first Panigale V4 Speciale deal!”

The new Panigale V4 Speciale completes the Panigale range that comprises of three variants. The new Panigale, which will be produced in a limited and numbered series of 1,500 motorcycles, features exclusive and dedicated livery; components in carbon and aluminium worked from the solid. Other unique details include billet steering plate with screen-printed logo and progressive number, or the seat covered with precious Ultrasuede.

The 90° V4 with a displacement of 1,103 cc, the counter-rotating crankshaft and the 4 valves per cylinder with desmodromic distribution that reaches 214 hp (157.5 kW ) of maximum power at 13,000 rpm and 122 Nm (12.44 kgm) of maximum torque at 10,000 rpm. With the Ducati Performance titanium racing exhaust by Akrapovic, that number goes upto 226 hp.

Talk about having a bad day!