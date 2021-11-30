Carmakers Will Be Mandated To Induct Flex-Fuel Engines: Nitin Gadkari

We live in a world where innovation from today is called outdated tomorrow. We as humans have made such great advances across all fields of research, that ground-breaking ideas that took years and years to formulate, can be bettered and modified in no time. Not just this, we can also run simulations and tests in virtual reality, regarding concepts that have not even achieved a physical form yet. But even after such great successes, we are unable to answer the questions about our future. Today the automobile industry is in transition. Most of us think that electric is the only way to go, but there are some very exciting technologies waiting to be discovered, and our country wishes to take on the challenge of finding them.

What the man had to say

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has said that the ministry has plans to mandate all car manufacturers to come up with Flex-Fuel engines as an alternative to Gasoline Engines. Mr. Gadkari said that India imports petroleum products worth ₹ 8 Lakh Crore every year. Keeping in mind the growth of the automobile industry and the rising crude oil prices, this amount will rise to ₹25 Lakh in the next five years.

Official Statement

Nitin Gadkari, while addressing the audience at Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation National Award Ceremony 2021 said, “To reduce import of fossil fuels, I am going to sign a file in the next 2-3 days, in which carmakers will be asked to make flex-fuel engines vehicles (that can run on more than one fuel),”.

What is Flex Fuel?

Flex-fuel is a combination of gasoline and ethanol. Flexible Fuel Vehicles or FFVs have an internal combustion engine, which can run on gasoline or a blend of gasoline and ethanol of up to 83 percent. Flex-fuel has several benefits over gasoline;

It gives out lesser toxic fumes and is cleaner than gasoline

As bio-ethanol can be produced from ingredients like cane sugar and corn, it will be produced in our country which will lead to lesser imports and eventually reduced fuel costs.

Nitin Gadkari in his address also said that he has been in contact with several companies like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Hyundai Motors, who have assured him that they will introduce Flex-Fuel Vehicles to their portfolio soon. While Maruti Suzuki has hinted towards Flex-Fuel Vehicles on several occasions, it is interesting to see Toyota and Hyundai as a part of this mix. It is only a matter of time before we find out who will become the winner of this race, but till then we can only wait.

