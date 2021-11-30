BYD Expands Its Dealership Footprint In India

India is a very big market when it comes to the automobiles sector. Many big brands and startups made good progress in India. BYD India, a subsidiary of Warren Buffet-backed New Energy Vehicle [NEV] manufacturer has announced the expansion of their dealerships networks across India. BYD, which is established in Chennai, is now in association with 6 auto dealers to strengthen their presence. BYD India has started their dealerships across 8 key locations in the country which will be extended to other markets in the coming years. It provides integrated new energy solutions encompassing energy acquisition, storage, and application.

These dealerships will be run by six dealers across eight cities including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Vijayawada, covering its respective state and nearby markets. Ahmedabad will be covered by Cargo Motors, Bangalore and Vijayawada by PPS Motors Group, Chennai by KUN Auto Group, Hyderabad by Mody Group, Kochi by EVM Autokraft, New Delhi and Mumbai will be covered by Landmark Automobiles.

Official statement

Shrirang Joshi, the Sales Head of Electric Passenger Vehicle of BYD India Private Limited said,”We have been focusing on strengthening our presence in the country and the expansion of our dealer network will enable us to take our all new e6, the premium pure electric MPV closer to our B2B customers. Our dealerships, while providing focused sales consultancy as per business requirements, will also ensure that customers get to experience our products which offer maximum value to their business and better total cost of ownership. Our goal is to ensure that our customers feel empowered by associating with BYD India.

We are witnessing an emerging demand for premium eMPV segment with a diversified customer base and are confident that the premium eMPV can match all their needs to provide a better experience”

Also read: Mahindra XUV400 Could Turn Out To Be An Electrified XUV300

This new EV company will provide consumers with a choice in the market. As it is backed by one of the famous name like Warren Buffet, and the partnership with auto dealers will provide credibility to this new company. As of right now we have no information about their next plan but we believe that BYD would continue expanding its footprint across the country. You can read about its first product for the Indian market here.

For detailed reviews of latest automobiles in India, check our YouTube channel here.