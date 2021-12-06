BSA Gold Star Breaks Cover In The UK!

BSA motorcycles were discontinued in the 70s. In its 70+ working years, the brand became a legend. Today, after 50 years of sitting behind the shutters, BSA is coming back into the industry. And to remind us all about the good old days, the bike to get resurrected is the Gold Star. The BSA Gold Star motorcycle was the crown of jewels for this British two-wheeler manufacturer. Even today the Gold Star is remembered as the fastest bike of the 50s, and soon we will see it in action.

Design

The bike continues to carry the essence of the old models and gets a very similar design, surmounted with present-day tech and some splashes of modernism. We still get to see the round headlamp bowl that houses a 60W halogen. The twin circular dials for instrumentation, still make way into the 2022 model. The bike also has a neat finish at the sides of the fuel tank.

We still get to see the long straight exhaust pipe, which will ensure that this bike is loud. The bike rides on spoke wheels to keep up the retro charm. The new BSA Gold Star is available with five colour options; Insignia Red, Dawn Silver, Midnight Black, Highland Green, and Silver Sheen (Legacy Edition). The colours on the bike are made to pop thanks to the blackened handlebar, black side panel, and a combination of black and silver on the engine, clutch cover.

Performance and Features

Powered by a 652cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 45BHP of power and 55Nm of torque. This unit is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike is sprung on 41mm telescopic forks upfront and 5-step adjustable twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a single 320mm brake disc with a Brembo twin-piston floating calliper at the front and a single 255mm disc with a Brembo single-piston floating calliper at the back.

The bike rides on Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tires stretched over 18-inch and 17-inch, 36-wire-spoke wheels. The fuel tank has a capacity of 12-litre. The bike gets a host of features like; Dual channel ABS, Assist and Slipper Clutch, Engine Immobiliser, a handlebar-mounted USB charger, and a 12V socket.

