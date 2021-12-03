BSA Finally Makes A Comeback! Modern-Day Gold Star Revealed

Another iconic motorcycle brand makes it back from the ashes. BSA motorcycle company has finally been resurrected all thanks to the Mahindra-led Classic Legends. Soon after the revival of JAWA Motors and Yezdi, Classic Legends had been hinting towards its plans to bring BSA back on the Indian roads and at a special event in Birmingham, UK, we got to see the glorious BSA badge once again. Not just that, the brand also showcased the 2022 BSA Gold Star as the first model to be released.

A Comeback

The very first edition of the Gold Star made its appearance in 1938, and sold through more than two decades, till 1963.

Back then the Gold Star was hand-built and was also counted among the fastest bikes in the 50s. It was also available with optional performance modifications making it years ahead of its time. It was offered with several engine options ranging from 300cc to 500cc. Every bike that came out of the factory carried with it a dynamometer test result to show the owner, the amount of power his/her bike produced.

Now the 2022 BSA Gold Star picks from where it left. The bike continues to carry the essence of the old models and gets a very similar design, surmounted with present-day tech and some splashes of modernism. We still get to see the round headlamp bowl, which would possibly be LED. The twin circular dials for instrumentation, still make way into the 2022 model. The bikes in the pictures also have a neat finish at the sides of the fuel tank. We still get to see the long straight exhaust pipe, which will ensure that this bike is loud. The bike rides on spoke wheels to keep up the retro charm.

Performance

No information has been given regarding the engine specs for the 2022 Gold Star, but it will likely be powered by a new 650cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The bike will also get a disc brake at the front with ABS. The bike will be sprung on telescopic forks upfront and twin shocks at the rear.

Also read: Yezdi To Make A Comeback In 2022 With New Launches!

The company is hosting a public debut on the 4th of December, 2021 and we hope to get more details of the bike at the event.

For regular updates, follow us on Instagram here.