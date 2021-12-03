BS6 Honda CB300R To Launch Tomorrow At IBW!

Honda used to sell CB300R in India from February 2019 to April 2020. In April 2020, regulations norms changed from BS4 to BS6 because of which Honda decided to discontinue the CB300R in India. A recent Instagram post by India Bike Week [IBW] confirms that Honda is bringing back CB300R. Honda has not yet launched the Euro 5 version of the motorcycle in international markets which means India will be the first country to get the BS6/Euro 5 version of CB300R.

BS4 Honda CB300R specs

The BS4 version of CB300R was powered by a 286cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which cranks out 30.9 bhp @ 8,500rpm, with peak torque of 27.5Nm, delivered @ 7,500rpm.

For the weight and the power that the motor delivers, the CB300R might not excite on paper with those numbers, but in real life, it is a fun machine to ride. Developed by Yuzuru Ishikawa, who is also responsible for giving us things like the Honda Blackbird and one of Honda’s MotoGP machines, the CB300R is the only motorcycle in its class to come fitted with an IMU-linked, dual-channel ABS system.

The Honda CB300R’s engine runs a compression ratio of 10.7:1, 38mm throttle, and a straight-shot intake path. The motor promises to deliver crisp throttle response across the rev range and to keep maintenance costs low, it has been designed with the minimum number of moving parts. Details like the low-friction piston rings, high-density core radiator, and iridium spark plug help increase fuel efficiency. Fitted with a 10-litre fuel tank and rated for fuel economy of 30.2km/l, the CB300R can cover over 300 km on a thankful.

Other details

The launch of CB300R is exciting but also raises questions like will Honda locally manufacture this motorcycle.? The BS4 version was a CKD import due to which it had a price of Rs 2.41 Lakhs ex-showroom which makes CB300R placed just below KTM Duke 390. However, we have seen changes in price since then and now the KTM Duke 390 costs Rs 2.9 Lakhs ex-showroom. CB300R will be available in Honda’s BigWing showroom alongside their popular and affordable Model Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Honda is also set to launch the anniversary edition of H’ness Cb350 and 350RS at IBW with CB300R on 4th December.