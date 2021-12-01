Brabus To Commence Motorcycle Tuning; Could Start With KTM 1290 Super Duke

Every discussion that surrounds automotive tuning meisters, is incomplete without mentioning Brabus. The Bottrop-based performance specialist has been modifying Smart, Maybach, and Mercedes vehicles since 1977. Once a car goes in its garage, it returns with more performance, more visual drama and not to forget, more carbon fibre. Brabus has carved such a niche for itself that it is only second to Mercedes-AMG when it comes to tuning cars that bear a three-pointed star on the hood. The reason why we are going blah blah about Brabus is that it is about to enter the motorcycling world!

A trademark application filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has revealed that the firm has filed for a trademark for the name “Brabus 1300 R”. The firm has requested the name to be registered under “Motorcycles; structural parts for motorcycles; parts and fittings for land vehicles; two-wheeled motor vehicles” section so yeah, that pretty much confirms it that Brabus is indeed going to enter the two-wheeled game!

It is being reported that Brabus is going to commence is its two-wheeled voyage by working upon the KTM 1290 Super Duke R and RR models. The 1290 Super Duke, be it any trim, is a different animal altogether.

And now that Brabus has decided to send the Super Duke into the surgery room, we can expect to see something extra-terrestrial. In the standard R trim, the Super Duke puts down 180 horsepower and 139 nm of torque. On the other hand, the RR shaves plenty of weight over the R. While the R weighs around 200 kg, the RR tips the scale at 179 kg. We can expect Brabus to add some extra oomph while keeping the weight in the same ballpark figure.

We can also expect Brabus to load the 1300 R up with a lot of carbon fibre and top-shelf components to make it more extreme than it already is. A set of clip-on handlebars won’t hurt either. It is probably the first time Brabus is going to work its magic on a motorcycle and now that they are going to start their voyage with the manic KTM 1290 Super Duke, not much can go wrong!

